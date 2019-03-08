Raves, planes and barking dogs: Council figures reveal Hackney's biggest noise gripes

Almost 14,000 noise complaints have been made to Hackney Council in less than two years.

Some 13,871 noise complaints have been received by the local authority since January 2018 - far more than some other boroughs of similar population sizes, such as Barking and Dagenham, where 4,500 complaints were made in the same period.

The vast majority of Hackney residents' complaints were to do with music: a total of 6,935 reports.

But residents also reported a raft of other nuisances, from car stereos to barking dogs - and in the case of 20 people, aeroplanes.

The council is developing a new online reporting tool to ensure complaints are dealt with more quickly.

Community safety chief Cllr Caroline Selman said: "While a lively, densely-populated inner city borough like Hackney is always likely to have a high number of issues, we are committed to ensuring those who have cause to complain get the support they deserve."

The worst-affected ward was, perhaps unsurprisingly, Hoxton East and Shoreditch, where 1,017 have people called the council in despair since last year.

The team also received 795 complaints from the Haggerston area and 641 related to dins in Stoke Newington.

Domestic and 'people noise' were also commonly-reported issues, with the council receiving almost 2,000 complaints to do with screaming, shouting and banging noises.

There are also 19 records marked "general domestic noise" and seven marked only "children, jumping etc".

Noise from construction sites also led to 1,059 complaints to Hackney.

Elsewhere residents called in about 208 barking dogs, 169 DIY enthusiasts, 139 neighbours with their TVs on too loudly, and two problem buskers.

Residents complained about parties 66 times and twice about "illegal" raves. Twenty people also complained to the council about aircraft noise.

Cllr Selman added: "Residents are often surprised by how quickly issues can be resolved by simply talking to their neighbours.

"veryone's perception of noise is different, however, and noise that may be deeply frustrating to one person may not amount to a nuisance which can be enforced against."

All in all, the council has taken formal action against "noise nuisance" perpetrators 379 times in the form of written warnings. One person playing music too loudly had their equipment seized.