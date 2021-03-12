Three men charged in connection with alleged Pownall Road gunshot

Published: 10:19 AM March 12, 2021

Three men have been charged following an alleged incident in Pownall Road in January - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged gun firing in Hackney.

Jeffrey Gyimah, 19; Jardel Jones, 20; and Ahmed Salem, 18, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court today (March 12) charged with conspiracy to commit murder following an alleged incident in Pownall Road on January 31.

The three men were arrested as part of a series of warrants carried out by officers across east London on March 11.

A total of eight arrests were made during the investigation led by officers from the Central Gang Task Force - the other five people arrested have been released under investigation.

The Met Police have said their enquiries are continuing.



