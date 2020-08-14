Charles Gardener Court: Toddler dies after falling from Hoxton tower block

An investigation is underway after a child fell to their death from a tower block in Hoxton yesterday.

Police were called at about 4.20pm to Haberdasher Street in Shoreditch to reports of a child who had fallen from a height from Charles Gardener Court, on the Haberdasher Estate.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the toddler, who is thought to be aged two, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said their next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.