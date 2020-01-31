Tom Odell headlines church concert to raise £10,000 for the Hackney Winter Night Shelter

Tom Odell at the Hackney Winter Night Shelter fundraiser in St John at Jerusalem Church. Picture: Madeleine Waller HWNS

Tom Odell was the headline act at a church concert on Saturday that raised over £10,000 for the Hackney Winter Night Shelter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Odell at the Hackney Winter Night Shelter fundraiser in St John at Jerusalem Church. Picture: Madeleine Waller Tom Odell at the Hackney Winter Night Shelter fundraiser in St John at Jerusalem Church. Picture: Madeleine Waller

More than 400 people packed into St John of Jerusalem Church in Lauriston Road, VIctoria Park, to hear the pop star sing his hit Another Love - and they went on to join in with some of his old favourites.

The event was held to raise money for the women's shelter project at the charity which provides dinner, bedding and breakfast from November to March for dozens in Hackney who would otherwise be on the streets.

Tom said it had been a joy to raise money for the shelter: "It is an incredible organisation which, I guess sadly, is an absolutely vital part of the community," he said.

Other performers included Josie Lawrence, Johnny Boy Moore, Milo Maris, Kate Conway pupils from Lauriston and Orchard primary schools, and Mossborne and City academies.

Tom Odell at the Hackney Winter Night Shelter fundraiser in St John at Jerusalem Church. Picture: Madeleine Waller Tom Odell at the Hackney Winter Night Shelter fundraiser in St John at Jerusalem Church. Picture: Madeleine Waller

The show was interspersed with stories from the night shelter, performed by actors, and was organised by Jeni Konko and Sarah Young, both trustees of the charity, Hackney Doorways.

Jeni, who owns the Victoria Park gifts and clothes boutique Sublime, said: "I have put on the odd little fundraiser but nothing on this scale and everything exceeded my expectations.

"We usually do a comedy event every year, but I thought most people like to go and see some music, so I asked our headliner if he was up for it. I knew i had one shot at this and if i t want horribly wrong that was going to be it. But as soon as he said yes, i went for it. That was four weeks before and it snowballed.

"Our youngest performer was 10 and the oldest was 80, and we had every genre from rap to opera, indie, and R and B.

Tom Odell at the Hackney Winter Night Shelter fundraiser in St John at Jerusalem Church. Picture: Madeleine Waller Tom Odell at the Hackney Winter Night Shelter fundraiser in St John at Jerusalem Church. Picture: Madeleine Waller

"With all of our wonderful Hackney singers, actors and technicians giving their time for free we were able to put on an amazing night of entertainment whilst raising as much money as possible."

Comedian Josie Lawrence with HWNS chair of trustees, Andrea Daniels. Picture: Madeleine Waller Comedian Josie Lawrence with HWNS chair of trustees, Andrea Daniels. Picture: Madeleine Waller

You may also want to watch: