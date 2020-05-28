Search

West Indian takeaway in Hackney dishes out hundreds of free meals during Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 May 2020

Too Sweet on Chatsworth Road. Picture: Google Maps

Too Sweet on Chatsworth Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A West Indian takeaway in Hackney has dished up hundreds of free meals to frontline staff throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Residents praised Too Sweet on Chatsworth Road for the initiative, which saw people queueing around the corner to receive free meals.

They had to present ID to be served a variety of meals, including curried goat, fish and fried chicken.

“It was something for my community,” said Deborah Cassanova, who has owned Too Sweet for more than two decades.

“They are on the frontline risking their lives and their family’s safety and I thought I should give back.”

Deborah estimates Too Sweet gave out more than 50 meals a week since the beginning of lockdown. However, she stopped the initiative on May 23 to give staff members a rest.

Resident Nadine Daniels told the Gazette: “I just want to give some recognition for what it has done, it is only a small business and is losing profit as well.”

