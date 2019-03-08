Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Top of the Bots: Hackney Council highest in London for AI investment

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 May 2019

Matthew Cain.

Matthew Cain.

Archant

Hackney Council is the leading the way on artificial intelligence (AI) in London, recent research shows.

The study by T-Impact published in April ranked councils against their investment in tech projects such as AI and automation, with Hackney Council leading London's local authorities.

Its head of digital and data Matthew Cain hailed the value of digital automation. He said: "Robotics plays an incredibly important role in our technology toolkit.

You may also want to watch:

"We've been able to tell a really powerful story about what we've achieved with robotics process automation.

"We've shown how a person doing a task that takes four minutes and 57 seconds can be done by a robot in 27 seconds.

"We're moving at the speed colleagues are able to, delivering meaningful business benefit in weeks, not years."

Matthew added robotics was particularly valuable to the council in a policy climate where risk-aversion often dictates the 700 services it delivers.

The research showed less than 5 per cent of local authorities were involved in automation projects with the majority holding no plans to embrace the technology in the future.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet ‘fired by masked gunman’ hits teenager’s buttock in Haggerston

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Three deaths at Hackney homeless hostel in two months

The Shuttleworth Hotel in Well Street, Hackney. Picture: Polly Hancock

Lansdowne Drive bus gate catches out 12,600 people in 10 weeks – sparking complaints that it isn’t advertised properly

Eric Luk Man Hon with the PCN issued to him next to the red sign ahead of the bus gate

Most Read

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet ‘fired by masked gunman’ hits teenager’s buttock in Haggerston

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Three deaths at Hackney homeless hostel in two months

The Shuttleworth Hotel in Well Street, Hackney. Picture: Polly Hancock

Lansdowne Drive bus gate catches out 12,600 people in 10 weeks – sparking complaints that it isn’t advertised properly

Eric Luk Man Hon with the PCN issued to him next to the red sign ahead of the bus gate

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lansdowne Drive bus gate catches out 12,600 people in 10 weeks – sparking complaints that it isn’t advertised properly

Eric Luk Man Hon with the PCN issued to him next to the red sign ahead of the bus gate

Gascoyne Estate community hall opens after Hackney Council transformation project

A bartender whips up some mocktails. Picture: Sean Pollock

Former captain Clarke willing Orient to win at Wembley this time

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds Leyton Orient's supporters at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Robson confident Middlesex can take white-ball form into County Championship campaign

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

O’s pair Brill and Bonne eye collective and individual glory at Wembley

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Jamie Turley celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists