Tottenham Hotspur grounds staff prepare to work through Christmas to get pitch ready for Boxing Day football

PUBLISHED: 11:21 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 23 December 2019

General view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Boxing Day football is a British tradition and, for many, one of the highlights of the Christmas period.

But it wouldn't be possible if hundreds of grounds staff across the country didn't put the hours in to get pitches ready on Christmas Day.

This year Tottenham Hotspur are at home to Brighton at 12.30pm in the early fixture, which means Darren Baldwin and his team of 48 staff will be working even earlier than usual to get the pitch at White Hart Lane ready.

Darren, head of playing surfaces at Spurs, said: "Watching and playing football over the Christmas holidays is a British tradition. Matches during this period, including Boxing Day and New Year's Day, wouldn't be possible without a dedicated team of grounds staff that have meticulously crafted the surface our favourite sports stars play on.

"We're passionate about playing our part to ensure the games take place. Like many other clubs up and down the country, the grounds staff team at Tottenham will be at the stadium and training ground bright and early on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and will work as long as it takes to ensure everything is prepared and in perfect condition for the playing staff.

"It gives me immense pride to have such a committed team that still dedicate so much time to their skill and craft, even if it might mean their Christmas dinner goes cold."

