Festival of talks, cinema and music coming to Hackney

A festival that brings together talks, cinema, music, and games is coming to Hackney as part of a tour this summer.

Tour de Moon will make its final stop after a month of visiting UK venues at Pedro Youth Club on June 16 with members of the public invited to come for free from 4pm.

Part of the event - Moon Convoy is a fully sustainable armada of vehicles with huge floats and interactive elements starting including a large rotating moon that appears and disappears at night.

Organisers have said to expect cosmic transformations through live music and DJ sets, as well as a full size replica of nine metre-long Archie The Squid - who resides at The Natural History Museum.

The event’s creative director Dr Nelly Ben Hayoun said: “Our main objective of Tour de Moon is to prompt radical imagination and support pluralistic thinking.

“With this festival we decided to redistribute our funding and to use our platform to celebrate the nightlife sector and young adults - demographics which have been hit especially hard by the impacts of Covid and funding cuts over the last few years.”

For more, visit: unboxed2022.uk/tour-de-moon

