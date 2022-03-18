News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Leading the way': Thirty School Streets made permanent in Hackney

Holly Chant

Published: 10:41 AM March 18, 2022
School Streets were implemented in Hackney to make it easier for children to walk, cycle and take scooters to school

School Streets were implemented in Hackney to improve air quality, and to make it easier for children to walk, cycle and take scooters to school - Credit: Gary Manhine

The decision has been made to make permanent 30 trial School Streets in Hackney. 

The School Streets, which temporarily restrict traffic on roads outside schools during opening and closing times, were introduced in Autumn 2020. 

Hackney Council introduced the measures to support 13,000 of the borough's school children, to walk, cycle and "scoot" more to school. 

Transport chief Cllr Mete Coban with students at Sir Thomas Abney, one of Hackney's School Streets schools

The School Streets join nine others already made permanent. 

Hackney now has the largest School Streets programme in the country. 

Eighty-four per cent of Hackney primary schools and 15pc of secondary schools are now covered by a School Street. 

The decision to retain the traffic measures was based on residents' feedback, polling and traffic monitoring, the council says. 

Polls released this month show that more than seven in 10 residents want at least some of Hackney's School Streets made permanent. 

Cllr Mete Coban, portfolio holder for transport, said: “We’re proud to be leading the way on School Streets."

Learn more at hackney.gov.uk/school-streets  

