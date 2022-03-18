'Leading the way': Thirty School Streets made permanent in Hackney
The decision has been made to make permanent 30 trial School Streets in Hackney.
The School Streets, which temporarily restrict traffic on roads outside schools during opening and closing times, were introduced in Autumn 2020.
Hackney Council introduced the measures to support 13,000 of the borough's school children, to walk, cycle and "scoot" more to school.
The School Streets join nine others already made permanent.
Hackney now has the largest School Streets programme in the country.
Eighty-four per cent of Hackney primary schools and 15pc of secondary schools are now covered by a School Street.
The decision to retain the traffic measures was based on residents' feedback, polling and traffic monitoring, the council says.
Polls released this month show that more than seven in 10 residents want at least some of Hackney's School Streets made permanent.
Cllr Mete Coban, portfolio holder for transport, said: “We’re proud to be leading the way on School Streets."
