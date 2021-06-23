News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Traffic & Travel

Blue Badge exemptions set to make low traffic neighbourhoods more 'inclusive'

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:46 PM June 23, 2021   
London Fields Low Traffic Neighbourhood on Richmond Road.

Hackney council has announced future exemptions for Blue Badge holders for some traffic filters in the borough. Pictured: London Fields Low Traffic Neighbourhood on Richmond Road. - Credit: Gary Manhine

Blue Badge holders will soon be able to drive through traffic filters on some bus routes in future trials of low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) or on earlier schemes, if they are made permanent.

The news follows feedback from residents during the council's ongoing nine-month listening exercise with residents, which has seen more than 19,000 responses so far.

Low traffic measures have been introduced as a way to encourage people to walk, shop and cycle locally more as well as to prevent rat-running through Hackney streets and reduce the number of car journeys taking place in the borough.

But Transport chief Cllr Mete Coban said: “While many people are able to do this, we have heard from residents with disabilities who cannot make this switch because they can’t walk or cycle more.

“That is why I am delighted to announce that Blue Badge holders will be exempt from future low traffic neighbourhood schemes, as we aim to make them more inclusive."

LTN on MIddleton Road in London FIelds.

The council reports that initial analysis of traffic levels in London Fields and Homerton LTNs show early signs of traffic reduction in each area. - Credit: Gary Manhine

The exemption would see residents with companion badges - which register a vehicle number plate to a Blue Badge - exempted from low traffic neighbourhood restrictions some council roads. 

If applied to the trials implemented last year, companion badge holders would be exempted from the camera-enforced traffic filters in Shepherdess Walk and in three locations on Richmond Road.

You may also want to watch:

Nearly 300 traffic counts have been conducted to monitor traffic, with more monitoring to take place in the summer.

The council reports that initial analysis of traffic levels in London Fields and Homerton LTNs show early signs of traffic reduction in each area.

However, anti-LTN campaigners in Hackney continue to oppose the plans. The group Horrendous Hackney Road Closures is holding a rally on June 26 and has mounted a legal challenge against the council set to begin on June 30. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Damaged mobile power bank likely cause of Hackney house blaze
  2. 2 Campaign groups link up for Hackney Town Hall anti-road closure demo
  3. 3 Man found guilty after brutal attack of sex worker in Hackney
  1. 4 Man jailed for two years and nine months after brutal escort worker attack
  2. 5 Celebrities and shoe brand staff help renovate Hackney playground
  3. 6 Hackney boxing champion Kirkland Laing dies aged 66
  4. 7 Man loses sight in eye after "attack" outside Hackney chip shop
  5. 8 5 great places in north London to watch England's Euro 2020 campaign
  6. 9 Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Islington and Hackney
  7. 10 Hackney organisation gets support from Idris Elba, Sabrina Elba and Christian Louboutin

Campaigner Niall Crowley said: "We want to show our fellow residents and businesses — many of whom have been severely hindered by countless anti-democratic road closures and traffic restrictions — that we will continue to put maximum public pressure on councils to overturn all closures.” 

Residents can have their say at rebuildingagreenerhackney.commonplace.is or by writing to ‘Freepost Streetscene’. 


Hackney Council
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ash with his Hungry Beast team on Kingsland Road. 

Food and Drink

Owner of UK's first vegan Indian takeaway: 'I have shaken the entire...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Quality: Original.; Film Title: Die Another Day.; Photo Credit: © Patrick Demarchelier.; For further

Film

5 films you may not know where shot in Hackney

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon
Hackney trader Tim Sanderson at his Chatsworth Road shop Sweet Interiors. 

Hackney Council

Chatsworth Road trader told to pay up to £455 for licence to sell on...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Kay Street in Hackney

London Fire Brigade

Hackney flat block damaged as 25 firefighters respond to barbecue blaze

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus