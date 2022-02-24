Hackney ranks 6th in a list of the worst places in London for road traffic accidents - Credit: PA

Hackney has been revealed as one of the worst places in London for car accidents.

Driver education company Zutobi looked at Department for Transport road traffic statistics road traffic statistics from 2020, comparing all 32 London boroughs.

The findings show Hackney ranks 6th in the list with 286 accidents per 100,000 people.

Westminster had the most crashes in relation to its population with 396 crashes per 100,000 people, followed by Kensington and Chelsea (350) and Lambeth (323).

The figures relate solely to incidents where at least one person was injured.

Harrow had the least crashes with 152 per 100,000 people, followed by Sutton (154) and Kingston Upon Thames (160).

The statistics show people aged 25-34 were most likely to be injured in a road collision, accounting for 22.6 per cent of all road casualties last year.

Men had a higher chance of being involved in a crash than women, making up 62.6pc of all people involved in traffic accidents.

However, in 2020, 37,574 fewer people in the UK were injured in road traffic collisions than in 2019. This is likely to be due to lockdowns.