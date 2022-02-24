News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Traffic & Travel

Hackney: one of London's car crash hotspots, according to official figures

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:42 PM February 24, 2022
A smashed car windscreen

Hackney ranks 6th in a list of the worst places in London for road traffic accidents - Credit: PA

Hackney has been revealed as one of the worst places in London for car accidents. 

Driver education company Zutobi looked at Department for Transport road traffic statistics road traffic statistics from 2020, comparing all 32 London boroughs. 

The findings show Hackney ranks 6th in the list with 286 accidents per 100,000 people.

Westminster had the most crashes in relation to its population with 396 crashes per 100,000 people, followed by Kensington and Chelsea (350) and Lambeth (323). 

The figures relate solely to incidents where at least one person was injured.

Harrow had the least crashes with 152 per 100,000 people, followed by Sutton (154) and Kingston Upon Thames (160). 

The statistics show people aged 25-34 were most likely to be injured in a road collision, accounting for 22.6 per cent of all road casualties last year. 

Men had a higher chance of being involved in a crash than women, making up 62.6pc of all people involved in traffic accidents.

Most Read

  1. 1 'London's smallest flat' in Lower Clapton sells for £90,000
  2. 2 Thousands sign petition to save Dalston's All Island Grill ahead of protest
  3. 3 Police launch investigation after man dies in Hackney flat fire 
  1. 4 Hackney filmmaker explores gentrification in a cinematic love letter to her hometown
  2. 5 Inquest: 'No motive' found to unsolved murder of hero who rescued rape victim
  3. 6 High Court upholds GP surgeries’ takeover by US giant Centene
  4. 7 London Fields exhibition pays tribute to an area 'in the midst of change'
  5. 8 'Youngest ever' Conservative mayoral candidate to scrap LTNs if elected
  6. 9 Fire breaks out at shop below flats in Stamford Hill
  7. 10 Creative businesses in Hackney Wick get funding boost

However, in 2020, 37,574 fewer people in the UK were injured in road traffic collisions than in 2019. This is likely to be due to lockdowns.

Data
Hackney News
East London News
North London News

Don't Miss

The location of traffic signs on Mount Pleasant Lane where it meets Springfield Gardens were disputed at an appeals tribunal

Dispute over Mount Pleasant 'no motor vehicles' traffic signs

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The Olympic Park concert will be performed by digital version of ABBA band members

Music

ABBA set for 'spectacular' digital reunion at Olympic Park this spring

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The Marks & Spencer Finsbury Park team celebrating the store opening on February 16

Food and Drink

Marks & Spencer store opens in Finsbury Park

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House

London Live News | Live

Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon