Published: 10:48 AM October 14, 2021

The black Vauxhall was by the side of the road for several hours. - Credit: Herbie Russell

Two were taken to hospital after a car flipped over in Downs Road, Lower Clapton, last night (Wednesday, October 13).

The driver was arrested on suspicion of 'driving offences' after the incident in Hackney at around 7.30pm. Two women were taken to hospital with injuries.

Police attended the road traffic incident at the junction with Amhurst Road and Rendlesham Road.

The car, a black 2005 Vauxhall Astra, was still by the side of the road at 10.30pm.

Two women were taken to hospital and treated for injuries. - Credit: Herbie Russell

The car appears badly damaged - possibly written off - with smashed windows and crumpled body work.

Metropolitan Police are continuing their enquiries.



