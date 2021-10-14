News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Traffic & Travel

Two taken to hospital and driver arrested after car flips in Hackney

Logo Icon

Herbie Russell

Published: 10:48 AM October 14, 2021   
The black Vauxhall was by the side of the road for several hours.

The black Vauxhall was by the side of the road for several hours. - Credit: Herbie Russell

Two were taken to hospital after a car flipped over in Downs Road, Lower Clapton, last night (Wednesday, October 13). 

The driver was arrested on suspicion of 'driving offences' after the incident in Hackney at around 7.30pm. Two women were taken to hospital with injuries. 

Police attended the road traffic incident at the junction with Amhurst Road and Rendlesham Road. 

The car, a black 2005 Vauxhall Astra, was still by the side of the road at 10.30pm.

Two women were taken to hospital and treated for injuries.

Two women were taken to hospital and treated for injuries. - Credit: Herbie Russell

The car appears badly damaged - possibly written off - with smashed windows and crumpled body work. 

You may also want to watch:

Metropolitan Police are continuing their enquiries. 


 

Most Read

  1. 1 Planet Organic to open in Broadway Market despite thousands of signatures in protest
  2. 2 ‘People hit the deck’ - Londoners stunned by fighter jet flyover
  3. 3 Aldi Local to open in Dalston next month
  1. 4 Two taken to hospital and driver arrested after car flips in Hackney
  2. 5 Hackney Hindus call for temple at Sai Baba Palkhi procession
  3. 6 Stoke Newington police chase put people at risk, court hears
  4. 7 'Havoc' as squirrels invade Old Street council block
  5. 8 Newly opened square honours Hackney musical history
  6. 9 Helen Anderson: CCTV appeal to trace witnesses to Finsbury Park mum's murder
  7. 10 Refugee family one step closer to being welcomed in Hackney
Hackney News
East London News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police flashing lights.

Woman battered Hackney Wetherspoons with axe as customers hid inside

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal assault in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, on Fri

Metropolitan Police

Hackney and Camden cop keeps job after trying to seduce robbery victim

Josh Mellor, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Kevin Headley has been immortalised with a blue plaque

Much-loved Hackney Big Issue seller honoured with plaque

Blanca Schofield

Logo Icon
The Haberdashery staff in Stoke Newington, which has now closed. 

Food and Drink

'It's so much more than just a café,' Stoke Newington cafe owner says...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon