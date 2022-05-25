Cardboard boxes causing delays in and around Hackney Wick
Published: 12:18 PM May 25, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Cardboard boxes on the A12 are causing delays in and around the Hackney Wick area.
The AA reported that there had been a crash - with "a bus involved" - before the Eastway Tunnel earlier this morning (May 25).
However, a Met spokesperson clarified: "It was cardboard boxes in the road. No collision."
At the time of writing, there is congestion to just after the Bow Underpass and between Old Ford and Wick Road.