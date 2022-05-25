Cardboard boxes on the A12 are causing congestion to just after the Bow Underpass - Credit: Google Maps

Cardboard boxes on the A12 are causing delays in and around the Hackney Wick area.

The AA reported that there had been a crash - with "a bus involved" - before the Eastway Tunnel earlier this morning (May 25).

However, a Met spokesperson clarified: "It was cardboard boxes in the road. No collision."

At the time of writing, there is congestion to just after the Bow Underpass and between Old Ford and Wick Road.



