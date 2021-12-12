Travel: Potential disruptions in central north and east London this week
- Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images
There are a number of potential disruptions on the roads and railways across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham to look out for this week - starting tomorrow (December 13).
Hackney
Thames Water will be working on Downs Road and Rectory Road from 9am on Wednesday - December 15 - until 5pm on December 18.
Esp Electricity Limited will be working on Pitfield Street from 8am on Tuesday - December 14 - until 6pm on December 21.
A road closure will be in place on Ivy Street between December 13-17 due to works being undertaken by gas network Cadent.
Islington
There will be a lane closure on Camden Road tomorrow - December 13 - due to works being undertaken by Virgin Media.
G Network will be working on Arvon Road and Witherington Road from 8am on December 16 until 6pm on December 20.
Two-way signals will be in place on both streets during this period.
Tower Hamlets
There will be a lane closure on Westferry Road between 8am on December 14 until 6pm on December 16.
Vodafone will be working on The Highway from tomorrow - December 13 - until Wednesday.
Thames Water will continue to work on Collingwood Street until midnight on December 16, with delays advised as likely.
Newham
Multi-way signals currently in place on Plashet Grove will remain so until 9.30pm on December 15.
This is due to works being done by UK Power Networks.
Two-way signals will be in place on Victoria Dock Road from 6pm on December 14 until 5am on December 16.
Railways
There will be no service between Hackney Downs and Enfield Town/Cheshunt after 10.45pm tomorrow - Monday - Wednesday and Thursday.
Chingford trains call additionally at Cambridge Heath and London Fields.
A fresh round of industrial action is set to take place on the Central and Victoria Lines this weekend.
TfL has warned that both lines are expected to be severely disrupted from 7pm onwards on December 17 and 18 in line with strike action targeted at the newly-restored night tube service.