RideLondon's cycling event will be affecting roads this week along with other travel news for Newham, Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets - Credit: PA

Will you be travelling in and around the Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham areas this weekend or next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and railway disruptions affecting those areas from today - Saturday, May 28 - until next Friday.

Rail

Overground

Journeys from Gospel Oak to Barking will be affected by planned closures on Saturday and Sunday.

Trains running between Liverpool Street to Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford will also be affected until 10.15am on Sunday.

There are also planned closures on journeys from Hackney Downs to Enfield Town and Cheshunt after 10.45pm from Monday to Thursday.

Road

Festival of cycling RideLondon will be affecting roads in Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Camden this Sunday.

For a full list of all roads affected, visit this link.

Hackney

Starting from Monday, roadworks will likely cause delays on Brooksby's Walk until mid-June.

There will also be roadworks on Northwold Road between 10am-3pm on Monday.

A road closure will re-open on Bradstock Road today - Saturday - but a closure will remain on Graham Road until July.

Journeys may be impacted by roadworks on Wick Lane until June 8, Clissold Road until Tuesday and Old Street between Monday and June 13.

Islington

Traffic control will likely cause delays On Highbury Grove from today until May 29 and on Crouch Hill until Monday.

A lane closure may impact journeys on Camden Road until Wednesday and on Hillmarton Road from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Tower Hamlets

Delays are likely at the Blackwall Tunnel on Sunday between 1am-8am.

Road closures will continue to impact journeys on Back Church Lane until August, White Horse Road until April next year and on Batty Street and Christian Street until July 12.

There will be lane closures on Commercial Road from Monday until Wednesday, Leamouth Road until June 7 and Gillender Street on Tuesday between 8am- 6pm.

Newham

Lane closures will likely impact journeys on Barking Road from Monday until Wednesday and on Abbey Road until June 10.

Traffic control will be in place on Katherine Road from Tuesday until June 7, on Plashet Grove until Monday and on Rabbits Road from Monday to Tuesday.

And there will be road closures on Silvertown Way, Tidal Basin and Dock Road throughout the week, as well as on Water Lane from Monday until Wednesday.

Delays are also likely on North Woolwich Road, Connaught Bridge and Newham High Street throughout the week due to road closures and traffic controls in place.