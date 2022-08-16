Dalston Lane closure after rider taken to hospital
Published: 9:15 AM August 16, 2022
Updated: 9:20 AM August 16, 2022
- Credit: André Langlois
An e-scooter rider was in a serious condition after a collision in Dalston Lane on Tuesday morning (August 16).
Police were called at just after 7.30am with reports that an e-scooter had been in collision with a van.
London Ambulance Service attended and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The collision happened at the roundabout with Martel Place.
Traffic was being diverted, with Dalston Lane closed between Ridley Road and Graham Road.