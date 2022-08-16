Dalston Lane closure after rider taken to hospital

The cordon after a collision in Dalston Lane. - Credit: André Langlois

An e-scooter rider was in a serious condition after a collision in Dalston Lane on Tuesday morning (August 16).

Police were called at just after 7.30am with reports that an e-scooter had been in collision with a van.

London Ambulance Service attended and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The collision happened at the roundabout with Martel Place.

Traffic was being diverted, with Dalston Lane closed between Ridley Road and Graham Road.