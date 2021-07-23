Upcoming Hackney and Islington road and rail disruptions

Published: 5:13 PM July 23, 2021

We looked at some of the roadworks and rail closures that might disrupt your journey this weekend and next week.

Hackney

Road

There are roadworks on Bishopsgate, Shoreditch that will likely cause delays between Monday, July 26 and Tuesday July, 27.

Paul Street, Shoreditch, is closed due to roadworks until 24 July.

There are roadworks on Worship Street, Shoreditch that may cause delays from Thursday July 29 to August 4. A lane closure on Shoreditch High Street, near Queen of Hoxton, is likely to cause delays Tuesday July 27-28.

A road closure on Holywell Lane is likely to cause delays until July 30.

Roadworks on Luke Street and Phipp Street, Finsbury, are likely to cause delays Tuesday, July 27 to August 3.

On Sunday, July 25, a traffic control on Bethnal Green Road will likely cause delays.

Until July 27, Waterson Street is closed and Kingsland Road has a lane closure that is likely to cause delays.

From July 22-28 Appleby Street is closed.

And July 24 to July 29, Hoxton Street has a traffic control in place that may cause delays.

Road closures are in action between Dalston Lane, Cecilia Road, Sandringham Road, and Wayland Avenue as a part of an experimental low traffic neighbourhood until July 2022 in Dalston.

Nearby, between the A107, Marcoe Place and Spurstowe Terrace, the same is in place until the same date.

Ashwin Road in Dalston is closed until August 27.

On Great Eastern Street delays are likely due to a carriageway incursion until July 29.

Until December, Arnold Circus in Shoreditch is closed to vehicles except Calvert Avenue and Canal Street.

Lordship Road, Stoke Newington has two-way signals in place until August 27 which may cause delays.

There are roadworks on Rushmore Road, Lower Clapton July 26 to July 28 that are likely to cause delays.

Islington

Road

Merlin Street, Pentonville is closed July 22 to July 28.

Wenlock Street and Shepherdess Walk, Angel are closed July 26-27.

From July 27-31 Bunhill Road, Finsbury is closed.

St Alban’s Place, Angel is closed until July 26.

On Liverpool Road, Angel there are traffic controls that are likely to cause delays.

Cross Street, Dibden Street and Greenman Street, Essex Road are closed July 26 to August 23 due to roadworks. Essex Road is operating traffic controls between the same dates.

On July 29 there will be roadworks on Southgate Road, Dalston.

Ramsey Walk, Canonbury has roadworks in place until July 30.

Offord Road, Canonbury has roadworks July 30 to August 5.

Digswell Street, Highbury is closed until July 28.

Mackenzie Road, Highbury has traffic controls in place that may cause delays until July 28.

Palmer Place, Canonbury is closed July 26 to August 6.

Baalbec Road and Highbury Place, Highbury are closed July 26 to September 3 .

Battledean Road, Drayton Park has traffic controls that are likely to cause delays in place until July 30.

Hornsey Rise, Crouch Hill has traffic controls that may cause delays until August 22.

Ockendon Road, Dalston is closed until February.

Traffic controls are in place on Paul Street, Shoreditch until July 24.

Until January Colebrooke Row, Danbury Street and Wharf Road in Angel are closed by bollards due to a Covid-19 road change.

Islington High Street, A1 has lane closures reducing southbound traffic until August 7.

Drayton Park has roadworks and multi-way traffic lights that may cause delays until July 28.

Ronalds Road, Holloway is closed at multiple points between July 26 and September 3.

Rail

There will be no service on the entire Hammersmith and City line Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July due to staff shortages.

There will be no service on the entire Circle line Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July due to staff shortages, and Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

On the Overground there will be no northbound service between Hackney Downs and Chingford. There will also be no service after 10.45pm from Monday to Wednesday this week between Hackney Downs and Chingford.

There will be no services on the District Line between Ealing and Aldgate East on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.