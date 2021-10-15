Published: 4:28 PM October 15, 2021

This week's planned road and rail closures in Islington and Hackney. - Credit: Mike Brooke

Here's the latest travel news for Hackney and Islington for the week beginning October 18.

Rail

The district line will be affected over the weekend and there will be no service on the Hammersmith and City Line on Saturday and Sunday (October 23-24).

On Monday (October 18) until Thursday (October 21) the London Overground Hackney Downs to Chingford route will be affected after 10.45pm.

On the Overground, Sydenham to West Croydon will also be affected from Monday to Thursday after 11.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Overground trains will not stop at Whitechapel station and Sydenham to Crystal Palace will be affected over the weekend.

Hackney Downs to Chingford will also be affected over the weekend after 10.45pm.

Road

Hackney

A road closure on East Cross Route in Hackney Wick may cause disruption from October 21-22 and a lane closure could mean more traffic on Eastway from October 18 to November 12.

Road closures will likely disrupt journeys on Lee Conservancy Road from October 18-19, on Coopersale Road until October 24, Skipworth Road until December 22, Victoria Park Road until December 22 and Welshpool Street from October 18-22.

Traffic control two-way signals could also affect Homerton High Street on October 23 and 24, Sheep Lane from October 18-26, Andrews Road from October 18-20, Lansdowne Drive from October 15-27, Richmond Road from October 18 to October 27

There will also be a lane closure on Mare Street on October 22 from 8am to 3pm.

Delays are also likely on Spurstowe Terrace from October 18-22, Amhurst Road from October 15-18, Lordship Road until October 31, Finsbury Park Road until March 2022, Lordship Road until October 31 and Grayling Road from Wednesday to Friday.

Journeys on Green Lanes could be affected due to traffic control on October 20-26 and delays are likely on Murray Grove on October 19.

Road closures and traffic controls are also planned on Phillip Street from October 18-29, Ebor Street until November 17, Paul Street on October 23 and 24, Great Eastern Street on October 22-24, Leonard Street and Phillip Street from October 21 to November 2, Gatesborough Street from October 18-20, Kingsland Road on October 22, Forest Road from October 23-31.

Traffic control on Amhurst Road will continue on October 19-21.

Islington

Road closures are likely to cause delays on Macclesfield Road from October 15-22, Margery Street until October 24, Penton Street from October 18-22, Copenhagan Street from Monday to Wednesday, Brandon Road from Monday to Wednesday, Tollington Way until October 24 and Andover Road until October 24.

There will also be traffic control on York Way until November 12, Liverpool Road until October 26, Islington Park Street from October 23-24, Offord Road from October 15-22, Brewery Road from Monday to Wednesday and Mackenzie Road until Tuesday.

Multi-way signals will be removed from Seven Sisters Road on Monday and there will be a lane closure on Isledon Road from October 19-22.

Delays are also likely on Carleton Road on Monday, Hornsey Road until November 28, Crouch Hill until November 8, Islington Park Street from October 23-24 and Islington High Street on Monday.