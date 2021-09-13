This week's travel news for Islington and Hackney

Published: 2:04 PM September 13, 2021

Here is the latest travel news for Hackney and Islington for the week beginning September 13.

Rail

Planned rail closures will see no service on the Circle Line over the weekend (September 18-19) as well as disruptions on the District Line from Aldgate East and Edgware Road to Ealing Broadway and Embankment and Edgeware Road to Ealing Broadway, Kensington, Richmond and Wimbledon.

London Overground will also see closures this weekend, from Liverpool Street to Enfield Town, Chestnut via Seven Sisters and Chingford.

Road

Islington

Delays are likely due to planned road works on Wilson Street on the weekend (September 18-19), Worship Street until September 20, Paul Street until October 10, City Road from September 17-21 and Old Street from September 17-21.

Ongoing work on Old Street roundabout will continue to cause disruptions until July 20 and a road closure on Lambs Passage could cause increased traffic until September 24.

Dufferin Street will be closed until September 24, along with Lamb's Buildings.

A lane closure on City Road on Saturday and another on White Lion Street on Sunday could cause delays as well as a road closure on Northburgh Street until September 30 and a lane closure on Farringdon Road until March next year.

Road closures will likely cause delays on Berry Street until September 16, Great Sutton Street until September 30, Cloudesley Place from September 16-22, Dagmar Terrace until September 23 and Canonbury Square until September 24.

Traffic control on Barnsbury Road could cause disruption until Thursday as well as on Caledonian Road from September 16-19, on Offord Road until September 18 and Islington Park Street from September 16-18.

Planned roadworks will also likely see delays on Southgate Road and Downham Road until September 24, on Bridport Place until 6pm today (September 13), on Liverpool Road until September 23, on Offord Road from September 14-18 and on Caledonian Road from September 16-19.

Corsica Street could also see more traffic until September 18, along with Horsell Road.

Delays are likely on Highbury Grove and Leigh Road until September 24, Arthur Road and Hertslet Road until September 20, Tollington Park until October 10, Tollington Way until October 3 and Holloway Road until September 14.

Ongoing Thames Water works on Hornsey Road could cause traffic jams until November 28 and roadworks on Stroud Green Road could cause delays until 12am tonight (September 13).

Hackney

Delays are likely due to Hackney Council roadworks taking place on Mare Street from Tuesday (September 14) to Thursday (September 16).

A road closure at Silesia Buildings near London Fields may also increase traffic on September 18-19 as well as a closure on East Cross Route on September 16-17 and Hillstowe Street on September 13 until September 24.

Carriageway incursion on Lea Bridge road may also lead to traffic jams from Monday until September 24 and traffic control on Mount Pleasant Lane will likely lead to delays from September 14-16.

Road closures could cause disruption on Queensbridge Road until September 13, Lee Street from September 16-17, Leadale Road until Tuesday and on Drydale Street until 12am tonight (September 13).

Plough Yard will also be closed today ( September 13).

Traffic control will be taking place on Castlewood Road from Tuesday to Thursday and on Richmond Road on Wednesday and Thursday.

Queensbridge Road will likely see delays until September 13, along with Boleyn Road until September 16.

Albion Road will be closed until October 15, Reedholme Villas until September 24, Finsbury Park Road until October 1 and Cranwich Road from September 16-17.

Lordship Road and Stoke Newington High Street will likely see delays from September 15-17.

Stoke Newington Church Street will also likely see delays until September 22, while Lordship Road may see increased traffic until October 3 and Leadale Road until September 14.

There may also be delays on Green Lanes today (September 13) and on Castlewood Road from September 14-16.