Major roadworks and other Hackney disruptions to look out for

Published: 5:49 PM August 20, 2021

Road works are set to be underway in Hackney - Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

Here are all of the disruptions to your journey by car, Overground and train around Hackney in the week ahead.

On the road

Major resurfacing roadworks on Wardle Street are due to end by early September. Disruption to traffic is expected. The road will be closed to through traffic during this period.

The one-way system in Homerton Grove from Brooksby’s Walk will be temporarily suspended to allow emergency vehicles access to Homerton Hospital, via segregated lanes.

Old Street West and City Road South at Old Street roundabout will be closed due to adjustment works to traffic lanes at Old Street Junction from August 27 to August 31.

Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Cazenove Road at Geldeston Road. Possible delays due with work to end on August 26.

On the London Overground

Some trains will not run both ways between Barking and Gospel Oak on the London Overground between 7.54pm and 11.30pm from August 23 to August 26. Please check before you travel.

Engineering works will affect trains between 9.47pm and 10.34pm both ways between Stratford, and Clapham Junction and Richmond on the London Overground from August 23 to August 25. Please check before you travel.

On the Trains

Trains between Finsbury Park and Moorgate each way will instead run between Kings Cross and Moorgate each way from August 28 to August 30. This is so maintenance and enhancement works can be carried out to improve passenger safety.