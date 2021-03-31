Hackney overground and road closures over the Easter weekend

Published: 5:32 PM March 31, 2021

Some road and TfL overground closures will take place in Hackney over the Easter long weekend. - Credit: Transport for London

While the majority of TfL’s network will be running over the Easter long weekend, some Hackney overground services will be affected due to maintenance and improvement works.

No trains will be running from Hackney Wick to Stratford between Good Friday on April 2 and Easter Monday on April 5.

The service between Hackney Downs to Enfield Town and Cheshunt via Seven Sisters will also be closed after 10.54pm from Easter Monday until April 8.

London’s buses will operate a Saturday service on Good Friday and a Sunday service will run on Easter Monday. Some non-TfL related road closures will be taking place in London over the long weekend, including a lane closure on Great Eastern Street in Shoreditch.

The closure, due to collaborative works for energy and communication companies UKPN and Verizon, will occur on April 2 to April 7. This will mean some buses may be diverted.

Government guidance advises people to minimise travel wherever possible by ‘staying local’.

Anyone travelling over the Easter weekend is urged to plan for quieter travelling times and consider alternative options such as walking or cycling.

For a full list of TfL network closures visit www.tfl.gov.uk/status-updates/planned-track-closures.