Watch out for these travel disruptions across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week - Credit: Archant

Will you be travelling in and around Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets or Newham over the next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and railway disruptions affecting those areas, starting tomorrow - Saturday, April 23 - until next Friday (April 29).

Road

Islington

Delays are possible at The Angel, Islington, until May 31 due to temporary signals in operation in all directions intersecting Pentonville Road, City Road, Goswell Road and Upper Street.

This is to allow for traffic signal replacement works.

Temporary traffic signals are in place on Hornsey Road - at the junction of Hanley Road - until April 29 to facilitate Thames Water works.

In addition, Hanley Road is closed eastbound.

Clerkenwell Road is closed eastbound - between Gray's Inn Road and Farringdon Road - until May 31 due to Cadent Gas works.

Torriano Avenue is closed in all directions - at the junction of Leighton Road - until May 2 to allow for carriageway repairs.

There may be delays in Hornsey Road until April 29, and in City Road and Goswell Road until May 13.

Delays are likely to continue on Liverpool Road until May 2, while a road closure remains in place in Wallace Road until May 8.

Hackney

There may be some delays around Old Street Roundabout in Islington and Hackney until December as TfL implements a new road layout.

Lane closures will disrupt journeys in Well Street and Graham Road until Tuesday and Wednesday respectively (April 26/27).

Delays are also likely in Dalston Lane until May 3.

In Stamford Hill, roadworks will continue on Darenth Road until Wednesday (April 27).



Tower Hamlets

Delays are likely until Sunday - April 24 - due to road closures on Brick Lane and Fleur De Lis Street.

A lane closure on the Tower Bridge Approach could impact traffic until Wednesday (April 27).

There will also be some carriageway incursion on Mansell Street up until the same date.

Roadworks will be taking place in Fairfield Road until Sunday.

Traffic control measures will be in place in Commercial Road until Friday (April 29).

Elsewhere, the Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed in both directions between 10pm on Monday night until 5am Tuesday morning for overnight maintenance.

There will be various restrictions, including lane closures, footway closures and temporary traffic signals in Mansell Street until Wednesday (April 27).

The road is reduced to one lane from the junction of Little Somerset Street, and St Bodolph Street is also reduced to one lane southbound.

There is no access from Prescot Street into Mansell Street southbound and Royal Mint Street is closed.

This is to allow for the construction of a new cycleway.

Newham

A lane closure on High Street in Stratford will continue to cause delays until June 30.

Additional roadworks on the Silvertown Tunnel will also cause disruption on North Woolwich Road and Silvertown Way until September.

A diversion route will be set up on Wanton Road due to a national bridge inspection taking place until tomorrow (April 23).

Stratford High Street will be closed in both directions - between Bow Roundabout and Great Eastern Road - until April 30 for utility works.

Rail

Tomorrow - April 23 - there will be no Northern line service on the Bank branch, which passes through Old Street and Angel between Euston and Stockwell.