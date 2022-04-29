Watch out for these travel disruptions across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week - Credit: PA

Will you be travelling in and around Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets or Newham over the next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and railway disruptions affecting those areas, starting tomorrow - Saturday, April 30 - until next Friday (May 6).

Road

Islington

Electrical works mean King's Cross Road will be closed southbound between Acton Street and Calthorpe Street until Sunday (May 1).

Delays are likely to continue in Liverpool Road until Monday - May 2 - while a road closure will remain in place on Wallace Road until May 8.

Torriano Avenue is also closed in all directions - at the junction of Leighton Road - until Monday to allow for carriageway repairs.

There may be delays in City Road and Goswell Road until May 13 due to roadworks.

Delays are possible at The Angel until May 31 due to temporary signals in operation in all directions intersecting Pentonville Road, City Road, Goswell Road and Upper Street, to allow for traffic signal replacement works.

Clerkenwell Road is closed eastbound - between Gray's Inn Road and Farringdon Road - until May 31 due to Cadent Gas works.

Hackney

Curtain Road will be closed northbound - at the junction of Great Eastern Street - between 7am-7pm on Saturday (April 30).

This is to allow a crane operation to take place.

There may be some delays around Old Street Roundabout in Islington and Hackney until December as TfL implements a new road layout.

Roadworks mean delays are likely in Dalston Lane until Tuesday (May 3).

Carriageway resurfacing - starting on Sunday in Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill - will continue until May 16.

Tower Hamlets

Aberavon Road will be closed from Wednesday - May 4 - until May 10 for major scheme works to be carried out in Mile End Road.

The Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed in both directions between 10pm on Monday night - May 2 - until 5am Tuesday morning (May 3).

Beaumont Square in Stepney is being resurfaced on Monday and Tuesday.

Newham

Stratford High Street will be closed in both directions for utility works - between Bow Roundabout and Great Eastern Road - until Sunday (May 1).

A lane closure on High Street will continue to cause delays until June 30.

Additional roadworks on the Silvertown Tunnel will also cause disruption on North Woolwich Road and Silvertown Way until September.

Rail

There will be no service on the District line between Tower Hill and West Ham on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (April 30-May 2).

There will also be no service on the whole of the Hammersmith and City line on the same days, affecting Whitechapel, Stepney Green, Mile End, West Ham, Plaistow and East Ham stations.

Replacement buses will be operating in both instances.

From Monday until Thursday next week, Overground trains from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run at 7.54pm, 9.53pm and 10.54pm.

The 8.40pm, 10.10pm and 11.30pm services won't run in the other direction.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the 6.09am service from Barking to Gospel Oak will instead start at Woodgrange Park at 6.12am.