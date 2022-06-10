Watch out for these travel disruptions across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week - Credit: PA

Will you be travelling in and around the Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham areas this weekend or next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and railway disruptions affecting those areas from tomorrow - Saturday, June 11 - until next Friday.

Rail

Overground

There will be no Overground service between Highbury and Islington and Dalston Junction, or between Camden Road and Stratford, this Sunday (June 12) from 10.15pm.

There will be no Overground service between Hackney Downs and Enfield Town tomorrow and Sunday.

Replacement buses will operate.

Tube

There will be no service on the Hammersmith and City line this weekend.

There will be no service on the District line tomorrow and Sunday (June 12) between Tower Hill and West Ham.

There is planned RMT strike action every Friday and Saturday night on the Central, Jubilee and Victoria lines between 8.30pm and 4.30am the following morning until June 19.

Road

Hackney

Shoreditch High Street is closed northbound at the junction of Holywell Lane to facilitate emergency Thames Water works until June 14. Delays are possible.

Roadworks will likely cause delays in Brooksby's Walk, Homerton, until mid-June.

Graham Road in Dalston is closed until July.

Journeys may be impacted by roadworks in Old Street until Monday, June 13.

Islington

City Road south of Old Street junction, Old Street and to the west of Old Street junction will be closed in both directions until 5am on Monday (June 13), as a new road layout is being implemented.

Tower Hamlets

The Blackwall Tunnel will be closed southbound on Sunday between 1am to 8am.

Road closures will continue to impact journeys in Back Church Lane until August, White Horse Road until April next year and in Batty Street and Christian Street until July 12.

The Rotherhithe Tunnel will be closed in both directions between 10pm and 5am on Monday night for maintenance.

Newham

Delays are possible until next year on the A118 High Street in both directions between the A12 Bow Roundabout and the A118 Great Eastern Road while Thames Water and Newham Council carry out works.

A lane closure on High Street will continue to cause delays until June 30.

Additional roadworks on the Silvertown Tunnel will also cause disruption on North Woolwich Road and Silvertown Way until September.