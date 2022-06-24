Watch out for these travel disruptions across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week - Credit: Martin Keene/PA

Will you be travelling in and around the Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham areas this weekend or next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and railway disruptions affecting those areas from tomorrow - Saturday, June 25 - until next Friday.

Rail

Overground

There will be a reduced service on the London Overground tomorrow - June 25 - due to the impact of the National Rail strike on shared track and assets.

There will be a reduced service between 7.30am and 6pm.

Tube

There is planned RMT strike action every Friday and Saturday night on the Central, Jubilee and Victoria lines between 8.30pm and 4.30am the following morning until December 4.

Road

Hackney

Graham Road in Dalston is closed until July.

A new road layout is being put in place at the Old Street Junction. The major scheme has entered a new stage, and the previous lane closures have now been removed, with additional traffic signals in use.

Islington

Caledonian Road will be closed in both directions between Wheelwright Street and Offord Road until June 30 because of a burst water main.

Junction Road in Archway will be closed in both directions at the junction of Monnery Road until Wednesday (June 29).

There are temporary traffic signals in place to to facilitate works from 8am until 6pm on weekdays and from 8am until 1pm tomorrow (June 25).

The closure is causing congestion with long southbound queues on the approach to the temporary signals tailing back towards Archway. Northbound traffic is slow from Tufnell Park Road.

Tower Hamlets

The Blackwall Tunnel will be closed southbound on Sunday - June 26 - between 1am to 8am.

Road closures will continue to impact journeys in Back Church Lane until August, White Horse Road until April next year and in Batty Street and Christian Street until July 12.

The Rotherhithe Tunnel will be closed in both directions between 10pm and 5am on Monday night for maintenance.

Newham

Delays are possible until next year on the A118 High Street, between the A12 Bow Roundabout and the A118 Great Eastern Road while Thames Water and Newham Council carry out works.

A lane closure on High Street will continue to cause delays until Thursday (June 30).

Roadworks on the Silvertown Tunnel will also cause disruption on North Woolwich Road and Silvertown Way until September.