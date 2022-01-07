Inner north and east London travel disruptions over the next week

Watch out for these roadworks across Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week - Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

Are you travelling in inner north and east London this weekend and during next week?

We took a look at planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham.

Here are some of the potential delays to avoid from Saturday, January 8 to Friday, January 14.

Rail

Underground

Weekend night tube services on the Central and Victoria lines could be severely disrupted from 7pm onwards, with potentially little or no service through the night and into the next morning.

This is due to planned driver strikes, which TfL warns could affect the two lines every Friday and Saturday night until June.

On Saturday, the Hammersmith & City line will be closed between Barking and Whitechapel, but passengers can use District line services instead.

However, the District line will be closed between Whitechapel and Earls Court.

On Saturday and Sunday, there no service on the DLR between Poplar and Beckton, with replacement buses operating.

The circle line will have no service between Liverpool Street and Edgware Road via Victoria on Saturday and will be completely closed on Sunday.

Overground

From Sunday to Thursday, there will be no service between Hackney Downs and Chingford from 10.45pm each night. Replacement buses will be running.

There will be a reduced service between Gospel Oak to Barking on Saturday and Sunday, with at least 10 trains in each direction not running at various times on both days.

There will also be late night changes on the line from Monday to Thursday.

Next Friday - January 14 - there will be service alterations on various Overground lines.

The first train from Richmond to Stratford at 5.53am will not run while the 7.09am service in the same direction will start from Gospel Oak at 7.41am.

The 9.59pm train from Stratford to Richmond will terminate at Camden Road at 10.18pm.

The 11.19pm and 11.49pm trains from Dalston Junction to Clapham Junction will not be running, nor will 12.04am Saturday morning service from Crystal Palace to Highbury & Islington.

Visit https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for full details of all of TfL service changes and up-to-date travel advice.

Roads

Islington

Delays are likely in Holloway Road near Whittington Park until Friday, January 14 due to Thames Water works.

Multi-way signals will be in place nearby in Junction Road, Archway until Wednesday.

Roadworks in Hornsey Road, near the Tollington Park junction, are expected to continue until the end of the month.

There will be roadworks in various places along Caledonian Road throughout the week, with delays likely in parts.

Two-way signals will be in place in Liverpool Road, Islington on Tuesday while works are carried out.

Halton Road will be closed from Monday and there will be works in New North Road on Tuesday only.

Delays are likely in City Road near Angel on Thursday.

Hackney

There'll be multi-way signals in Hackney Road all week near Waterson Street, which will be closed until Tuesday.

There will also be works further along Hackney Road, near Hackney City Farm, from Wednesday to Friday.

Works in Queensbridge Road, Dalston, which started earlier this week, are scheduled to continue until Thursday.

Expect delays in Lauriston Road by the Victoria Park Road roundabout all week.

Lea Bridge Road, next to North Millfields Recreation Ground, will be closed from Wednesday for two weeks due to Thames Water work.

Tower Hamlets

In the north of the borough, Cambridge Heath Road will be closed near Old Bethnal Green Road from Monday for four weeks.

Wentworth Street will be closed by Brick Lane from Monday to Wednesday.

Council works on Thursday will close Old Ford Road in Bethnal Green.

In Whitechapel, delays are likely in New Road by The Royal London Hospital, while there will also be works on adjoining streets in the area during next week.

Emergency roadworks by Thames Water in The Highway near King Edward Memorial Park are likely to cause delays until Thursday.

There are also emergency works being done in Commercial Road, Limehouse by Cadent, which are scheduled to be completed on Wednesday.

Newham

Try to avoid High Road between Bow and Stratford Broadway due to ongoing works in the area.

Forest Lane in Stratford will be closed near Leytonstone Road and Water Lane for the rest of the month.

There'll be works in Plashet Road close to Upton Lane from Thursday to Saturday, January 15.

Stephenson Street in Canning Town remains close while carriageway works are carried out.

There is also several ongoing works in North Woolwich Road and the surrounding area in Silvertown.

Two weeks of work begins in High Street South in east Ham tomorrow (January 8).