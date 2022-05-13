Here are some of the roadworks likely to cause delays in your area next week - Credit: PA

Will you be travelling in and around the Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham areas this weekend or next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and railway disruptions affecting those areas from tomorrow - Saturday, May 14 - until next Friday.

Rail

Overground

There will be a reduced service between 9am and 2.30pm on Sunday, May 15.

Barking to Gospel Oak trains at 9.03am, 10.33am, 12.03pm and 1.33pm won’t be running, nor with services in the other direction at 9.54am, 11.24am, 12.54pm and 2.24pm.

From Monday to Thursday, there will be no service between Hackney Downs and Chingford from 10.45pm each night.

People are advised to use Underground connections between Liverpool Street and Walthamstow Central, and replacement buses will be running operate.

Underground

On the Northern line, there will be no service tomorrow and on Sunday between Euston and Battersea Power Station/Stockwell, via Bank, or between Charing Cross and Battersea Power Station/Stockwell.

A revised DLR service will operate next weekend from Friday to Sunday, May 20 to 22, TfL says.

Road

Islington

Delays are likely in Highbury Park near Northolme Road until Tuesday while Thames Water works are carried out.

A lane will be closed in St Thomas's Road - near the junction with Seven Sisters Road - in Finsbury Park tomorrow and Sunday.

Ongoing works mean a lane remains closed in Camden Road, west of Holloway Road.

Wallace Road will be closed by Canonbury Station until the end of the month.

Council works in Pentonville Road near Islington High Street have closed a lane until Wednesday.

A lane will then be closed in nearby Goswell Road from Wednesday until the following Monday.

Hackney

Multi-way signals will be operating in Mare Street - by the Brenthouse Road junction - until Thursday.

Loddiges Road will be closed near Frampton Park Road until Wednesday.

Gascoyne Road will be closed at the Cassland Road junction from Monday to Thursday.

Nearby, Bradstock Road will then be closed from Friday.

Bateman's Row in Shoreditch will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Paul Street will also close tomorrow for eight days while Thames Water work is carried out.

Tower Hamlets

Old Ford Road will be closed tomorrow - near Cambridge Heath Road in Bethnal Green - for council works.

Tomorrow and Sunday, a lane will be closed in Whitechapel High Street near Commercial Road and there will be two-way signals operating in New Road by the Royal London Hospital.

Cable Street will be closed near the Cannon Street Road junction for three days from Thursday next week.

Wapping Lane will be closed near Wapping Green from Monday to Wednesday for council works.

Two-way signals will be operating in Marsh Wall on the Isle of Dogs this weekend.

Thames Water works will close a lane in Leamouth Road near the roundabout tomorrow and Sunday.

Newham

A lane is closed in Royal Albert Way - near the ExCeL centre - until Monday for emergency gas works.

From next Friday - May 20 - a lane in High Street North, near Plashet Grove, will be closed for five days.

Landsdown Road and Prestbury Road will both be closed at the junction with Katherine Road in Forest Gate from Monday to Saturday next week.