Planned roadworks and rail disruptions affecting Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week, starting tomorrow (May 21) - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Will you be travelling in and around the Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham areas this weekend or next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and railway disruptions affecting those areas from tomorrow - Saturday, May 21 - until next Friday (May 27).

Rail

Overground

On Saturday and Sunday - May 21 and 22 - there will be no service between Gospel Oak and Barking.

Replacement buses operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

Use Victoria line connections between Seven Sisters, Blackhorse Road and Walthamstow Central.

There will be no service between Euston and Watford Junction until 11am on Sunday.

Underground

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no service between Tower Hill and West Ham, or on the entirety of the Hammersmith and City line.

Replacement buses operate in both instances.

Remember, the new Elizabeth line opens next Tuesday (May 24).

Road

Islington

There will be a lane closure on Canonbury Road, and a road closure on Bonhill Street, both tomorrow and Sunday (May 21 and 22).

This is due to works being undertaken by Thames Water.

Openreach will be working on St Alban's Place between 9.30am-3.30pm next Wednesday.

Cadent gas works commencing on Gloucester Way this Monday - May 23 - will continue until May 31.

TfL works already under way on Goswell Road, City Road and Islington High Street are due to conclude next Thursday (May 26).

Hackney

There will a road closure on Paul Street tomorrow and Sunday - May 21 and 22 - due to works being undertaken by Thames Water.

Openreach will be working on Dalston Lane between May 24-26.

There will be a road closure on Navarino Road from 8am on May 23 until 6pm on May 26.

Stop/go boards will be in place on Cazenove Road from 10am-3pm on May 27.

Tower Hamlets

There will be multi-way signals in place on Commercial Street between May 25-June 1.

The council will be working on Gunthorpe Street between May 25-26, with delays expected during this period.

Council works will also be taking place on Watts Street tomorrow and Sunday.

Thames Water works which started on Barnes Street yesterday afternoon - May 19 - will continue until midnight on May 25.

Newham

There will be a closure on Gardner Road between May 25-27 due to works being done by the council.

Similar works mean there will also be a closure on Derby Road between May 25-31.

Thames Water will be working on Monmouth Road between May 23-27, and on High Street North between May 20-24.

Gas company Cadent will be working on Royal Albert Way next Friday (May 27).