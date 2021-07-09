Boleyn Road and the full list of road closures this week

Published: 4:57 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM July 9, 2021

Several roads in Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets are set to be closed. - Credit: Archant

We’ve rounded up traffic changes that might affect your journey over the next seven days for Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets.

Islington

Dove Road and Southgate Road near De Beauvoir have traffic light controls that might cause delays until July 19 and July 10 respectively.

Clifton Road, Celphane Road and Oransay Road are closed until July 16.

Ockendon Road is closed until February 7, 2022.

There are road closures and traffic controls on Rosoman Road until July 14.

Traffic controls are in place on Paul Street, Shoreditch until July 24.

Hackney

Road closures are in action between Dalston Lane, Cecilia Road, Sandringham Road, and Wayland Avenue as a part of an experimental low traffic neighbourhood until July 28, 2022 in Dalston.

Nearby, between the A107, Marcoe Place and Spurstowe Terrace, the same is in place until the same date.

The corner of Boleyn Road and Bradbury Street is closed until July 12.

Ashwin Road in Dalston is closed until August 27.

On Holywell Lane in Shoreditch, delays are likely due to a carriageway incursion until July 23.

On Great Eastern Street delays are likely due to a carriageway incursion until July 29.

There’s a traffic control on Worship Street, Shoreditch until July 14.

Until December 17, Arnold Circus in Shoreditch is closed to vehicles except Calvert Avenue and Canal Street.

Tower Hamlets

Delays are likely at Oval Space due to roadworks between June 28 and July 9.

On Aberavon Road off the A11 in Mile End Thames Water has caused roadworks between July 5 and July 9.

Nearby, on Coborn Road also off the A11 is a road closure.

The roads surrounding Middleton Green in Cambridge Heath are closed as a low traffic neighbourhood.

From July 5 to August 5, there is a road closure on Arbour Square, Ratcliffe.

There is a road closure on Leman Street, Whitechapel until 30 August.

