A new station entrance has opened at Hackney Central Overground station.

The new entrance on Graham Road is designed to ease congestion, and to allow an easier interchange between Hackney Downs and local bus services.

It has been built in response to the service's popularity in the borough; TfL data found that passenger numbers rose by around 10 per cent in the two years prior to the pandemic.

The new entrance was officially unveiled last Friday (July 1).

Built on council-owned land using Department for Transport funding, the new entrance was delivered by Arriva Rail London.

At a total cost of £3 million, improvements to the station include a new covered gate line, two new ticket vending machines and additional cycle storage.

Hackney mayor Philip Glanville described the "much-needed" entrance as a "big milestone in our plans for the town centre".

"This shows what can be achieved with effective partnership working and we know easing congestion at the existing station entrance is a huge priority for local people who use the station regularly," he added.

The council also invited traders to apply to run the new kiosk.

Of those who threw their hat in the ring, the council chose MOTHER, a business owned by three siblings who have managed a café in Hackney Wick since 2017.

The new entrance provides direct access to the westbound platform and provides an interchange to local bus stops on Graham Road.

Rory O’Neill, TfL’s general manager for London Overground, believes these improvements will "prove popular and add to the continued success" of this already-popular service.

A new water fountain, a screen with live bus information and a newly-installed pedestrian crossing also feature among the additions.

There is also a living roof on both the new station building and the covered cycle storage, as well as a green wall and new trees in the customer area.

Lighting has been upgraded to the latest energy saving LED technology throughout the station.

It's anticipated that around 35pc of customers will avail of this new entrance.