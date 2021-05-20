£3m Hackney overground station upgrade to begin in June

Published: 12:19 PM May 20, 2021

A CGI image of the planned new entrance at Hackney Central's overground station. - Credit: Hackney council

Hackney Central Overground Station is getting a £3 million facelift with hopes it will lead to a "cleaner, greener and more accessible town centre".

Major improvements to the station include a new second entrance on Graham Road to ease congestion and direct access to the town centre.

The plans also feature new cycle parking spaces, additional trees and greenery as well as another staircase in the transport hub to make changing between Hackney Central and Hackney Downs stations easier.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: “This is just a starting point in our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener and more accessible town centre and managing the change that needs to happen to accommodate new homes and jobs, tackle the climate emergency, support Hackney’s economy to reopen and deliver a fair and inclusive recovery."

The changes have been made possible after 4,000 local people took part in the Hackney Central Conversation.

A new staircase will be added inside the station to make interchange between Hackney Central and Hackney Downs stations easier. - Credit: Hackney council

Priorities set by local people, which include greener streets, cleaner air and more accessible public spaces, led to the council providing land on Graham Road for the new station entrance.

The Hackney Central community also said tackling anti-social behaviour should be a priority as well investment in parks and green spaces and controls on new developments to protect the area's character.

Plans for a Hackney Central community garden called the Garden of Earthly Delights, low traffic measures and changes to local planning are also in the council's sights following the community conversation.

Work on the station will begin in June, 2021. - Credit: Hackney council

Meanwhile, the major investment in Hackney Central Overground Station is being delivered by Arriva Rail London in partnership with Hackney council, Transport for London and Network Rail and funded by the Department for Transport.

Work on the station will begin in June 2021 and is due to be completed early next year.

Rory O’Neill, TfL’s General Manager for London Overground, added: “This new station entrance on Graham Road will make it even more convenient for customers using Hackney Central station and London Overground services."

Work on the station is meant to be complete at the beginning of 2022. - Credit: Hackney council



