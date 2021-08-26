News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police appeal after motorcyclist dies in Hackney collision

Michael Boniface

Published: 9:31 AM August 26, 2021   
Police have put out an appeal after a motorcyclist died from a collision in Hackney.

Officers were called around 4.15am on August 14 to reports of a collision involving a motorbike in Clapton Common, on the junction of Castlewood Road.

Police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service attended the scene, and the 32-year-old driver later died in hospital from their injuries. 

At this stage police believe no other vehicles were involved in the collision. 

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and have put out a call to anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage. 

Information can be provided to police on 0208 5974 874, quoting CAD 1376/14Aug.

