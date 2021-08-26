Police appeal after motorcyclist dies in Hackney collision
Published: 9:31 AM August 26, 2021
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
Police have put out an appeal after a motorcyclist died from a collision in Hackney.
Officers were called around 4.15am on August 14 to reports of a collision involving a motorbike in Clapton Common, on the junction of Castlewood Road.
Police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service attended the scene, and the 32-year-old driver later died in hospital from their injuries.
At this stage police believe no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and have put out a call to anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage.
You may also want to watch:
Information can be provided to police on 0208 5974 874, quoting CAD 1376/14Aug.
Most Read
- 1 Almost 800 residents in Hakney sent Covid positive text messages in error
- 2 Jewish man in 'deep shock' after random attack in Stamford Hill
- 3 Murder investigation after man stabbed on Lea Bridge Road
- 4 Police appeal after motorcyclist dies in Hackney collision
- 5 Protesters return to call for Geffrye statue to fall
- 6 London bus assaults lead to police photo appeal
- 7 Update: Attack on Jewish man in Stamford Hill linked to three other assaults
- 8 Hackney new-look M&S Foodhall with 'fill your own' section
- 9 Hackney and Islington warning after burglaries rise by 30 per cent
- 10 'It's horrifying': Stoke Newington responds to LTN plan