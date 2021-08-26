Police appeal after motorcyclist dies in Hackney collision

Published: 9:31 AM August 26, 2021

Police are asking the public for CCTV or dash cam footage - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police have put out an appeal after a motorcyclist died from a collision in Hackney.

Officers were called around 4.15am on August 14 to reports of a collision involving a motorbike in Clapton Common, on the junction of Castlewood Road.

Police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service attended the scene, and the 32-year-old driver later died in hospital from their injuries.

At this stage police believe no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and have put out a call to anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage.

Information can be provided to police on 0208 5974 874, quoting CAD 1376/14Aug.