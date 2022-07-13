Consultation on proposed TfL bus cuts extended

Hackney could be losing its 236 bus service - Credit: Hackney Council

Transport for London (TfL) has extended a consultation on proposed cuts and changes to bus routes due to "exceptionally high" interest.

Three routes serving Hackney - the 78, 242 and 349 - could be cut under plans to make cost savings.

Changes to another 12 daytime routes and two night services in the borough have also been proposed.

In total, 250 buses and 16 routes across London could be removed as a result of the review.

TfL says savings need to be made with customer numbers still "significantly below" pre-pandemic levels.

A consultation on the proposed changes was initially due to close on Tuesday (July 12) but people now have until Sunday, August 7 to have their say.

A TfL spokesperson said customers, communities and stakeholders "may need more time to review, understand and provide feedback".

They added: "Thank you to everyone that has already responded to the consultation.

"Your comments have been gratefully received and recorded, and do not need to be resubmitted."

Visit https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/busreview to take part.