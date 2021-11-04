Night Overground is returning next month connecting Hackney and Islington to the wider Night Tube network - Credit: TfL

Night Overground services are returning next month to provide more safe travel options for Londoners making journeys at night.

Transport for London (TfL) announced the return yesterday (November 3) which will see night services between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate running every 15 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays from December 17.

Hackney's mayor welcomed the news as the all-night services link key areas in Hackney such as Shoreditch, Dalston and Hoxton as well as Upper Street in Islington.

The Overground night service will run every 15 minutes from Highbury and Islington to New Cross Gate, passing through Dalston, Haggerston, Hoxton and Shoreditch - Credit: TfL

Mayor Philip Glanville said: "It’s great to see that night services on the Overground will return next month - connecting us to the wider Night Tube network and helping people living, working or visiting Hackney to get around cheaply and safely over the Christmas season and beyond.

"Our diverse town centres such as Dalston and Shoreditch play a vital part in our local economy. They are home to restaurants, cultural and music venues, bars and pubs who will really benefit from this announcement, as will the many shift workers who commute to other parts of London."

The mayor added that Hackney Council continue to campaign for better bus services.

He said: "While there have sadly been a number of cuts to services, all Hackney Overground stations have connecting night buses."

The Overground night services have been suspended since March 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.

The night Overground will mean more safe options for travel on weekend nights - Credit: TfL

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I am determined to make the capital as safe as possible for all Londoners, especially women and girls, and the return of the Night Overground will make a huge difference to those who are travelling home late at night, offering another quick, easy and safe way for people to travel around the city."

These Overground services will complement the returning Night Tube, providing interchange with the Victoria line at Highbury & Islington and a street-level change between Shoreditch and the Central line at Liverpool Street.

While the Central and Victoria lines are set to reopen for weekend nights from November 27, no dates have been released for when night services on the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines will recommence.



