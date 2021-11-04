News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Traffic & Travel

All-night Overground to return in time for the festive season

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:08 PM November 4, 2021
Night Overground is returning next month connecting Hackney and Islington to the wider Night Tube network.

Night Overground is returning next month connecting Hackney and Islington to the wider Night Tube network - Credit: TfL

Night Overground services are returning next month to provide more safe travel options for Londoners making journeys at night. 

Transport for London (TfL) announced the return yesterday (November 3) which will see night services between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate running every 15 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays from December 17. 

Hackney's mayor welcomed the news as the all-night services link key areas in Hackney such as Shoreditch, Dalston and Hoxton as well as Upper Street in Islington. 

The Overground night service will run every 15 minutes from Highbury and Islington to New Cross Gate

The Overground night service will run every 15 minutes from Highbury and Islington to New Cross Gate, passing through Dalston, Haggerston, Hoxton and Shoreditch - Credit: TfL

Mayor Philip Glanville said: "It’s great to see that night services on the Overground will return next month - connecting us to the wider Night Tube network and helping people living, working or visiting Hackney to get around cheaply and safely over the Christmas season and beyond.

"Our diverse town centres such as Dalston and Shoreditch play a vital part in our local economy. They are home to restaurants, cultural and music venues, bars and pubs who will really benefit from this announcement, as will the many shift workers who commute to other parts of London."

You may also want to watch:

The mayor added that Hackney Council continue to campaign for better bus services.

He said: "While there have sadly been a number of cuts to services, all Hackney Overground stations have connecting night buses."

Most Read

  1. 1 Where to watch the fireworks and more this weekend
  2. 2 Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend
  3. 3 Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London
  1. 4 Film art director fundraises for hospital which treated his brain tumour
  2. 5 Haggerston body-builder to represent UK in top competition
  3. 6 Search teams hunt for missing Stoke Newington cat
  4. 7 Met officer denies misconduct charges after alleged contact with teenagers
  5. 8 Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
  6. 9 Man attacked with metal pole in Clapton
  7. 10 Hackney has the most dangerous roads in the UK, says new analysis

The Overground night services have been suspended since March 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.

Overground train interior.

The night Overground will mean more safe options for travel on weekend nights - Credit: TfL

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I am determined to make the capital as safe as possible for all Londoners, especially women and girls, and the return of the Night Overground will make a huge difference to those who are travelling home late at night, offering another quick, easy and safe way for people to travel around the city."

These Overground services will complement the returning Night Tube, providing interchange with the Victoria line at Highbury & Islington and a street-level change between Shoreditch and the Central line at Liverpool Street. 

While the Central and Victoria lines are set to reopen for weekend nights from November 27, no dates have been released for when night services on the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines will recommence. 


Transport for London
Hackney Council
Hackney News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Overground suspended in Hackney and Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Artist impression of De Beauvoir Estate

Planning and Development

De Beauvoir residents to vote on estate regeneration in planning policy...

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Eshea Nile Dillon was known by his family and friends as Nile. He was just 22 years old when he died in 2018. 

Hackney man, 22, died struggling to breathe in prison cell for eight...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Hackney has been revealed as having the second largest number of unsafe buildings in the capital

Data

Hackney has the second largest number of unsafe buildings in London...

Charissa Cheong

Logo Icon