Road and rail delays to look out for this week in Islington and Hackney

Pol Allingham

Published: 5:21 PM August 31, 2021   
Middleton Road and Queensbridge Road have traffic controls in place. 

We’ve rounded up a list of events that may affect your travel in Hackney and Islington this week.

Hackney

Middleton Road and Queensbridge Road, Dalston have traffic controls that may cause delays until 6 September that may cause delays.

Albion Road, Clissold Park has roadworks that may cause delays until 15 October.

Morning Lane, Hackney Central has roadworks that may cause delays 6 September to 10 September.

Islington

Berry Street is closed until 16 September. Delays are likely. 

On Baalbec Road and Highbury Place, Highbury delays are likely until September 3 due to roadworks.

A two-way traffic control is in place on Framfield Road and it is likely to cause delays.

Hertlslet Road has a traffic control in place that is likely to cause delays until September 9. 

Ronalds Road is closed at multiple points until September 3.

Rail

Circle Line will run on a reduced service from 6pm and will not run after 7pm on Sunday 29 August, Monday 30, Wednesday 1, and Thursday 2.

On Hammersmith and City line there will be a reduced service from 6pm and trains will not run after 7pm on Monday 30 August, Wednesday 1, and Thursday 2.

