Travel Bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham

Planning on travelling around Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week?

Here are some planned disruptions on the road and railways, from today - Saturday, March 12 - to next Friday, March 18.

Roads

Hackney

Stoke Newington Church Street is closed in both directions today between Albion Road and Stoke Newington High Street due to emergency gas works.

There may be some delays around Old Street Roundabout in Islington and Hackney until December as TfL implements a new road layout. City Road is closed in both directions south of the Old Street junction and Old Street will be closed in both directions west of Old Street junction.

Islington

Islington Council will be working on St John Street until Sunday - March 13.

There will be a lane closure in Kings Cross Road until 6pm on March 30.

There will be a lane closure in Ronalds Road until 5am today - March 12.

In Finsbury Park, one of two lanes in Seven Sisters Road westbound, approaching the junction of Isledon Road, will be closed until Sunday - March 13 - due to Cadent Gas works.

London Wall between Aldersgate Street Roundabout and Moorgate will be closed in both directions to facilitate filming from Saturday at 6am until Sunday at 8pm on the weekends of 12th and 26th March. In addition temporary traffic holds will be implemented on all approaches to Aldersgate Rotunda.

Clerkenwell Road will be closed eastbound between Gray's Inn Road and Farringdon Road due to Cadent Gas works until April 15.

Camden Road will be closed northbound between Brecknock Road and Hilldrop Road on Tuesday - March 15 - and Wednesday - March 16 - between about 7pm and 5am the next morning for road resurfacing works.

Camden Road will be closed northbound between St Pancras Way and Torriano Avenue between about 7pm and 5am the next morning from Wednesday - March 16 - until March 22 for road resurfacing works.

Tower Hamlets

There will be a lane closure in Cambridge Heath Road until Wednesday - March 16 - due to works being done by Thames Water.

There will be various restrictions, including lane closures, footway closures and temporary traffic signals in Mansell Street, for construction of a new cycleway until April 27. The road is reduced to one lane from the junction of Little Somerset Street, and St Bodolph Street is also reduced to one lane southbound. There is no access from Prescot Street into Mansell Street southbound and Royal Mint Street is closed.

The Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed in both directions between 10pm on Monday night until 5am Tuesday morning for overnight maintenance.

East India Dock Road will be closed in all directions at the junction of Leamouth Road to allow for utility works until Sunday - March 13. Lane one of two of the eastbound right turn from East India Dock Road into Leamouth Road is closed along with lane two of two westbound on East India Dock Road, approaching the junction of Leamouth Road. Lane two of two of the northbound right turn from Leamouth Road to East India Dock Road is also closed for works.

Newham

Newham Council will be working on Stokes Road and High Street North until 5pm on March 18.

Stratford High Street will be closed in both directions between Bow Roundabout and Great Eastern Road for utility works. There will be a weight restriction on a section of the High Street, Stratford, during collaborative works between Thames Water and Newham Council. Delays are possible until April 30.

Rail

On Saturday March 12 there will be no Overground service between Camden Road and Stratford. Use local or rail replacement bus services.

On Saturday March 12 and Sunday March 13 there will be no Overground service between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction.

There will be no rail service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield this weekend - Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 March. Passengers are advised to use London Underground connections between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Replacement buses are in operation.

The Night Tube service on the Central and Victoria lines will also be disrupted in line with weekend strikes planned until June 19.