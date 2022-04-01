Travel Bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham

Watch out for these travel disruptions across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week - Credit: Transport for London

Planning on travelling around Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week?

Here are some planned disruptions on the road and railways, from tomorrow - Saturday, April 2 - to next Friday (April 8).

Roads

Hackney

There may be some delays around Old Street Roundabout in Islington and Hackney until December as TfL implements a new road layout.

City Road is closed in both directions south of the Old Street junction and Old Street will be closed in both directions west of the junction.

Hyperoptic Ltd will be working in Kingsland Road until tomorrow - April 2.

Islington

Clerkenwell Road is closed eastbound between Gray's Inn Road and Farringdon Road due to Cadent Gas works until April 15.

Elsewhere, a contra-flow will be in operation in Holloway Road until April 7, which will reduce the width of the carriageway in both directions between Witley Road and St John's Villas.

This is to allow for UK Power Network works. Additionally, Elthorne Road will be closed eastbound.

TfL are undertaking roadworks on Islington High Street until April 18.

Multi-way signals will be in place on Goswell Road until Wednesday - April 6 - due to works being carried out by euNetworks.

There will be a road closure on Calabria Road until 6pm on Wednesday - April 6.

Delays are possible until April 14 in Hornsey Road in both directions at the junction with Hanley Road, where temporary traffic signals are in place to allow Thames Water works.

Temporary signals will be in operation at The Angel at the intersection with Pentonville Road and City Road, and Goswell Road and Upper Street until April 18 due to traffic signal replacement works.

Tower Hamlets

There will be various restrictions, including lane closures, footway closures and temporary traffic signals in Mansell Street until April 27, for construction of a new cycleway.

The road is reduced to one lane from the junction of Little Somerset Street, and St Bodolph Street is also reduced to one lane southbound.

There is no access from Prescot Street into Mansell Street southbound and Royal Mint Street is closed.

Elsewhere, The Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed in both directions between 10pm on Monday night until 5am Tuesday morning for overnight maintenance.

Delays are possible in all directions in East India Dock Road at the junction of Leamouth Road because of a footway restriction for utility works until tomorrow - April 2.

Twelvetrees Crescent will be closed eastbound at the junction of Devas Street to allow utility works until April 16.

Newham

Stratford High Street will be closed in both directions between Bow Roundabout and Great Eastern Road for utility works.

There will be a weight restriction on a section of the High Street, Stratford, during collaborative works between Thames Water and Newham Council.

Vehicles over 7.5 tonnes are diverted eastbound via Great Eastern Road and westbound via Bow Roundabout.

Delays are possible until April 30.

Thames Water are working in First Avenue until tomorrow - April 2.

Royal Albert Way will be closed in both directions between Stansfeld Road and Gallions Roundabout from 10pm until 3am nightly from April 1 to 4 to facilitate a local scheme by Newham Council.

Rail

On the London Overground, there is no service between Highbury and Islington and Dalston Junction, or between Gospel Oak and Stratford, on Saturday and Sunday (April 2-3).

From Monday until Friday, there will be changes to Gospel Oak to Barking services.

On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the 11.30pm train from Gospel Oak to Barking and the 11.35pm train from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run.

On Friday, the 9.59pm train from Stratford to Richmond will terminate at Camden Road at 10.18pm.