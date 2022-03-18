Travel Bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham

Watch out for these travel disruptions across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week - Credit: Transport for London

Planning on travelling around Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week?

Here are some planned disruptions on the road and railways, from tomorrow - Saturday, March 19 - to next Friday, March 25.

Roads

Hackney

There may be some delays around Old Street Roundabout in Islington and Hackney until December as TfL implements a new road layout.

City Road is closed in both directions south of the Old Street junction and Old Street will be closed in both directions west of the junction.

In Lower Clapton, Downs Road will be closed in both directions at the junction of Rectory Road between Thursday March 24 until Sunday March 27 to facilitate utility works.

Islington

There will be a lane closure in Kings Cross Road until 6pm on March 30.

Clerkenwell Road is closed eastbound between Gray's Inn Road and Farringdon Road due to Cadent Gas works until April 15.

Camden Road will be closed northbound between St Pancras Way and Torriano Avenue between about 7pm and 5am until Tuesday - March 22 - for road resurfacing works.

Temporary traffic signals in both directions on Seven Sisters Road between Stroud Green Road and Station Place might mean traffic could be slow moving on all approaches.

Three-way temporary traffic signals and a contra-flow is reducing the carriageway to a single lane in both directions because of Thames Water works.

Delays are expected, especially during peak travel times, until April 2.

Elsewhere, a contra-flow will be in operation in Holloway Road from Monday - March 21 - which will reduce the width of the carriageway in both directions between Witley Road and St John's Villas.

This is to allow for UK Power Network works.

Additionally, Elthorne Road will be closed eastbound until April 7.

Tower Hamlets

There will be various restrictions, including lane closures, footway closures and temporary traffic signals in Mansell Street until April 27, for construction of a new cycleway.

The road is reduced to one lane from the junction of Little Somerset Street, and St Bodolph Street is also reduced to one lane southbound.

There is no access from Prescot Street into Mansell Street southbound and Royal Mint Street is closed.

Elsewhere, The Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed in both directions between 10pm on Monday night until 5am Tuesday morning for overnight maintenance.

Delays are possible in all directions in East India Dock Road at the junction of Leamouth Road because of a footway restriction for utility works until April 2.

Newham

Stratford High Street will be closed in both directions between Bow Roundabout and Great Eastern Road for utility works.

There will be a weight restriction on a section of the High Street, Stratford, during collaborative works between Thames Water and Newham Council.

Vehicles over 7.5 tonnes are diverted eastbound via Great Eastern Road and westbound via Bow Roundabout. Delays are possible until April 30.

Rail

There will be no Overground service between Camden Road and Stratford tomorrow (March 19). People are advised to use local or rail replacement bus services.

Tomorrow and Sunday (March 19 and 20), there will be no Overground service between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction. Replacement buses will be operating.

There will be no rail service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield all weekend.

Passengers are advised to use Underground connections between Liverpool Street and Stratford.

Replacement buses will also be running.

The Night Tube service on the Central and Victoria lines are likely to be disrupted due to weekend strikes planned until June 19.

The bus strike planned by Arriva bus drivers on Monday - March 21 - has been suspended.

Buses will now run as normal all day on Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.

Currently, the strike action planned from Monday March 28 until the early hours of Wednesday March 30 is still scheduled to go ahead.