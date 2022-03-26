Travel Bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham

Take a look at the potential disruptions in and around Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week, starting today (March 26) - Credit: PA

Planning on travelling around Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week?

Here are some planned disruptions on the road and railways, from today - Saturday, March 26 - to next Friday (April 1).

Roads

Islington

TfL are undertaking roadworks on Islington High Street from today - March 26 - until April 18.

Multi-way signals will be in place on Goswell Road from today until April 6 due to works being done by euNetworks.

There will be a road closure on Calabria Road from 8am on March 28 until 6pm on April 6.

Hackney

T-Mobile will be working on Stoke Newington Road from tomorrow - March 27 - until April 1.

On Wednesday and Thursday - March 30 and 31 - Thames Water will be working on Hackney Road.

Telecoms work means there will be traffic control measures in place on Whiston Road between March 28-31.

Hyperoptic Ltd will be working on Kingsland Road between March 31-April 2.

Tower Hamlets

There will be a road closure on the Rotherhithe Tunnel Approach from 10pm on March 28 until 5am on March 29.

The Blackwall Tunnel will be overnight on March 26, and will reopen at 8am on March 27.

Cadent are working on Deptford Ferry Road between March 28-31.

A lane on Mile End Road will be closed on March 28 and 29.

Newham

Thames Water are working on Macaulay Road between March 28-30, and on First Avenue from 8am on March 31 until 10am on April 2.

TfL are working on High Street South, Barking Road and Romford Road from 8am-3pm on March 30.

There will be a lane closure on Silvertown Way from 8am on March 29 until 5pm on March 31.

Woolwich Manor Way will be closed from 8pm on March 30 until 5am on April 1.

Rail

Today and tomorrow - March 26 and 27 - there is no TfL rail service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

On the London Overground, there is also no service between Highbury and Islington and Dalston Junction, or between Camden Road and Stratford.

From Monday - March 28 - until Friday - April 1 - there will be changes to Gospel Oak to Barking services.

On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the 10.50pm train from Gospel Oak to Barking and the 11.35pm train from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the 6.10am train from Gospel Oak to Barking and the 6.54am train from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run.