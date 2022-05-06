Travel bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham

Planned rail and road travel disruptions for Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham - Credit: Transport for London

Will you be travelling in and around Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets or Newham over the next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and railway disruptions affecting those areas, starting tomorrow - Saturday, May 7 - until next Friday (May 13).

Rail

Over the weekend (May 7-8) journeys on the district line from Tower Hill to Upminster will be disrupted due to planned closures.

No services are running on the Hammersmith and City line on the weekend.

And, on Saturday and Sunday, services on the Overground from Surrey Quays to Clapham Junction will not be running.

On Sunday, there are planned closures for services between Gospel Oak and Stratford.

Closures are also planned between Highbury and Islington and Dalston Junction on Saturday night's services and on Sunday.

Road

Islington

Journeys on Crouch Hill will be disrupted from May 12-14 due to traffic control.

Delays are likely due to roadworks on Liverpool Road from until May 17, Upper Street from May 9-15 and Islington High Street until May 13.

Multi-way signals continue to impact journeys on City Road and Goswell Road until May 13, as well as on St John Street on Saturday and Sunday.

A lane will be reopened on City Road at 12am on May 7.

There will also be a road closure and some carriageway incursion on Clerkenwell Road until the end of May, as well as a road closure on Farringdon Road until May 22.

Hackney

Roadworks will likely cause delays on Great Eastern Street and Holywell Lane on Saturday and Sunday.

A lane will also be closed on Great Eastern Street on Wednesday and Thursday.

Traffic control may disrupt journeys on Lordship Park road from May 12-25, Stoke Newington Church Street until May 17, Victoria Park Road from Monday to Thursday and Southgate Road on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Delays are also likely on Manor Road all week until May 12, on Mare Street from May 11-19, as well as on Stamford Hill road and Dalston Lane from Tuesday to Thursday.

A road closure will continue to cause delays on Graham Road until May 24 and roadworks may impact journeys on East Cross Route on Saturday.

Road closures are planned on Chatsworth Road until May 12, Curtain Road on May 7 - from 7am to 7pm - and on Finsbury Park Road until September.

Journeys may be impacted due to roadworks on Kingsland Road on Monday and Tuesday.

Tower Hamlets

On Sunday, there will be a lane closure at the Blackwall Tunnel - from 1-8am. There will also be traffic control at Marsh Wall on Saturday.

Lane closures may disrupt journeys on Leamouth Road until Sunday and delays are likely at Rotherhithe Tunnel due to road works on Monday and Tuesday.

Road closure's will likely cause delays on Lichfield Road until May 13, East Cross Route on Saturday, Wrexham Road until May 13, as well as on Wentworth Street Brick Lane until Monday.

There will also be a footway closures to facilitate building works on White Horse Road and Virginia Street until April 2023.

Newham

Diversions are in place on Westfield Avenue from Saturday until Friday due to footway and crossing resurfacing.

Traffic control will likely cause delays on Plashet Road from Monday to Wednesday, on Portway from Saturday to Tuesday, Centre Road until May 20 and Dock Road until Monday.

Delays are likely on Stratford's All High Street until June 2023, Freemasons Road until Monday, Routh Street until May 20, as well as on North Woolwich Road and Connaught Bridge until February 2024.

Road works may also cause delays on Lonsdale Avenue from Wednesday to Thursday, Pit Lane until December, Manor Road until the end of May, Silvertown Way until March 31 and Lower Lea Crossing until Monday.

There will also be a lane closure in place on Lower Lea Crossing until August.

A temporary bus stop is in place in Celebration avenue, and the bus stand on International Way will be closed, until October 3 2025.



