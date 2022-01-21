We took a look at planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham - Credit: Mike Brooke

Are you travelling in inner north and east London this weekend and during next week?

Here are some of the potential delays to avoid, starting tomorrow - Saturday, January 22.

Rail

Weekend Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines could be severely disrupted from 7pm onwards tomorrow night due to planned driver strikes.

TfL warns the service could be affected every weekend until June.

On London Overground, there is no service between Highbury and Islington and West Croydon, Crystal Palace and Clapham Junction on Saturday and Sunday.

This includes the Night Overground service in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday morning.

Passengers are advised to use alternative Overground services between Highbury and Islington and Dalston Kingsland.

On Sunday until 10.15pm there will be no London Overground service between Liverpool Street and Chingford, or between Enfield Town and Cheshunt.

From Monday-Thursday, there will be no service after 10.45pm between Hackney Downs to either Enfield Town or Cheshunt.

Passengers are advised to use local bus connections for Cambridge Heath and London Fields, and replacement buses will operate between Hackney Downs to Enfield Town and Cheshunt.

Planned works on the Bank branch of the northern line means there will be no service between Moorgate and Kennington until mid May 2022.

London Buses Route 733 will operate between Moorgate and Oval via Bank, London Bridge, Borough, Elephant & Castle and Kennington from Monday to Friday.

Roads

There may be delays until Thursday in Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch, at the junction of Curtain Road.

This is due to temporary traffic signals being in operation during emergency Cadent Gas works.

Lea Bridge Road in Hackney is closed due to Thames Water works until Tuesday.

Delays are likely in Farringdon Road until Tuesday due to TfL works.

TfL are also working on implementing a new road layout at the Old Street roundabout, meaning delays are possible in Hackney and Islington for the rest of the year.

Lane one of three is closed on the City Road southbound approach to the Old Street junction as part of the works.

The Rotherhithe tunnel is closed in both directions between 10pm-5am every Monday until the end of March for overnight maintenance.

Delays are possible in both directions of the High Street between Bow Roundabout and Great Eastern Road.

This is due to collaborative works between Thames Water and Newham Council.

Vehicles over 7.5 tonnes are being diverted eastbound via Great Eastern Road and westbound via Bow Roundabout.

The Blackwall tunnel will be closed southbound between 1am- 8am for overnight maintenance most Sunday mornings until the end of March - apart from bank holiday weekends and those of the London Marathon, Ride London and London Triathlon.

Delays are likely in Cambridge Heath Road until February 7 due to council works.

Delays are also likely in Marsh Wall until February 2 as Global Utility Connections works continue.

Jenkins Road in Newham is closed due to Cadent gas works, meaning delays are likely until January 31.

Ongoing works by Newham Council mean Silvertown Way will remain closed until September 30.