Travel news for Hackney, Islington, Newham and Tower Hamlets this week (December 24-January 1) - Credit: Transport for London

Potential disruption is expected on roads and railways across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham next week.

Here are some possible delays to avoid over Christmas and into the New Year, commencing Friday - December 24.

Rail

On Friday - December 24 - services on the DLR, London Overground , London Trams, London Underground and TfL will close earlier than usual and on Christmas Day there will be no service on the DLR, Overground, London Trams, the underground and TfL Rail services.

From Boxing Day until Monday - December 27 - Metropolitan line services from Aldgate to Wembley Park will be disrupted along with DLR services from Bank and Tower Gateway to Poplar and West India Quay from December 26-30.

There are also planned closures on Boxing Day on Overground services including from Liverpool Street to Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford. Trains will not stop at Shadwell station on Boxing day and New Year's Eve.

Journeys may also be affected on the Overground from Willesden Junction to Stratford on Monday and Tuesday. On New Year's Day, reduced services will be running between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford.

Mainline trains through Finsbury Park are set to be disrupted on Boxing Day as Network Rail completes East Coast Main Line repairs.

All trains are set to be cancelled with no bus links provided both on December 25 (as is custom) but also on December 26 with engineers working Christmas weekend.

Rail operators have also warned of widespread rail cancellations which could affect people travelling out of London over the holidays.

Operators have blamed coronavirus-related staff shortages and a number of firms are running reduced timetables due to workers being off sick or isolating.

Operators expecting disruptions to services this week include CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway - which includes services across the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern network, ScotRail and TransPennine Express.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least January 3.

Road

Islington

Ongoing road works will likely cause delays on Farringdon Road, St John Street, Caledonian Road, Cathcart Hill and Hornsey Road this week.

A road closure will remain on Ashley Road until February next year and on Essex Road until December 29. Traffic controls will affect journeys on Crouch Hill.

Hackney

Road closures will likely cause disruption on Clapton Common until Boxing Day and roadworks are set to end on Amhurst Road and Brownswood Road on Christmas Eve.

Disruption will continue on Albion Road, Downs Park Road, Finsbury Park Road and Lauriston Road into next year.

Tower Hamlets

A road closure on the Blackwall Tunnel's Northern Approach will likely affect travel from December 29 to New Year's morning.

Road closures will also likely disrupt journeys on Devas Street until December 29, Berchman's Close, Cable Street and Christian Street until January 4 and Nelson Street until Christmas Eve.

Newham

Delays are likely on Stephenson Street, Bidder Street, Ives Road and Wharf Street until July next year.

Ongoing roadworks will continue to impact journeys this week on Shirley Street, Caxton Street North, Silvertown Way, Tidal Basin Road, Dock Road and North Woolwich Road.

There will also be road closures on Pirie Street, Fort Street, Mill Road and Connaught Bridge which will be in place into next year.

Disruption is expected on Flanders Road until January 20, Forest Road and Woodford Road until April next year and on Chobham Road, Bow Street and Leytonstone Road until February next year.

Low-traffic schemes could cause delays on Windmill Lane and Manbey Grove throughout the week. Delays are also likely around High Street (A11), Ward Road and Pit Lane as well as on Orient Way until January 21.



