Published: 4:54 PM August 13, 2021

Here is the latest travel news for Hackney and Islington for the week beginning August 16.

Rail

On the weekend (August 21-22), the entire Hammersmith and City line will be closed and on the Northern Line, there will be no service from East Finchley and Edgware to Kennington (via Charing Cross) and Moorgate.

London Overground will see some disruptions over the weekend, on services from Highbury and Islington to Shadwell and Camden Road to Willesden Junction.

Road

In Hackney

Thames Water works delays will likely see disruption on the Eastway in Hackney Wick from August 18-24, on Lauriston Road until Monday (August 16) night and on Kingsland High Street on the weekend (August 21-22).

There will be disruption at Hoxton Square due to a road closure from the morning of August 11 until 6pm on Monday. Tfl roadworks will also likely cause delays on Shoreditch High Street on Saturday.

Traffic control in Nuttal Street, from August 16-27, and on Hoxton Street, from August 16-19, could mean traffic and delays as could road works in and around Newington Green this week.

Delays are also likely on Imber Street until August 18, on Aswin Street until August 27, Middleton Road until August 16, John Campbell Road until August 20, and Cowper Road from August 16-25.

Ongoing roadworks may continue causing disruption on Lancell Street until August 20, on Cazenove Road from August 16-27 and on Lordship Road until October 3.

In Islington

TfL roadworks on City Road are expected to cause delays, due to some carriageway incursion, until August 17.

Farringdon Road continues to see a lane closure disrupt traffic. It will be in place until March 28, 2022, having been in place since March 27 of this year.

Roadworks on Northburgh Street will see the road closed from August 16-30. Nearby Pardon Street will also be closed from August 19-25.

Works on Essex Road, which have caused disruption since July 26 will end on August 23 and Baltic Street East is closed until August 23.

Disruptions from Thames Water roadworks continue on Hornsey Road until November 28 and may cause delays on Fonthill Road this week until August 18.

There are also roadworks on Finsbury Park Road until October 1 and, there are road closures on Gillespie Road from August 16-18, as well as on Hillmarton Road (August 16-25).

From Wednesday to August 24, delays are likely on York Way, as well as on Mackenzie Road until September 6 and on Liverpool Road until August 16.

Palmer Place will also see disruption from Monday to August 23, along with Offord Road until August 25.

A road closure on Ronalds Road, which was implemented on July 26, will be in place until September 3 and, Highbury Grove could see more traffic next week until Wednesday.

A road closure at Highbury Place will also likely cause disruption to drivers until September 3.

Other disruptions include, Amwell Street (August 16-17), Featherstone Street (August 14-22), Duncan Street until August 20, Penton Street until August 31 and Hornsey Rise until August 22.

White Lion Street will also see a lane closure on the weekend.

Baalbec Road is closed until September 3 and Liberia Road continues to be affected by road works until September.

Roadworks on Calabria Road could cause delays from August 18-23 and there will be a road closure on Canonbury Square in place until September 24.