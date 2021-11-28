Potential disruptions to your journeys in Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Islington and Newham this weekend and next week - Credit: Transport for London

Here are some of the major roadworks and planned rail disruptions across Tower Hamlets, Islington, Hackney and Newham to watch out for over the coming week to Friday (December 3).

Road

In Hackney, delays are likely on Ravey Street until November 30 as a result of ongoing works.

A road closure on Ashwin Street may cause disruption to journeys, and traffic control measures on Stoke Newington Road could cause delays until December 5.

A lane closure on Curtain Road could cause delays in Shoreditch along with a road closure on Ravey Street and another on Homerton High Street.

In Islington, traffic control measures are likely to cause delays on Liverpool Road until Thursday (December 2).

There will also be a road closure on Vine Street Bridge and some carriageway incursion at London Wall.

In Tower Hamlets, a road closure on Tonybee Street and lane closure on Commercial Road will likely cause disruption from Monday to Friday (December 3)

Rotherhithe Tunnel could also see disruptions due to a road closure tomorrow and Tuesday.

A lane closure on the A126 Butcher Row will also continue to be affected by a lane closure until November 30.

Commercial Road could see increased traffic until December 5.

There is also a planned closure on Osier Street.

In Newham, water works on the High Street continue to cause delays.

Alongside this, there is an ongoing road closure on Silvertown Way and another on Tidal Basin Road.

And, on Barking Road, delays are likely until December 6.

Railways

From tomorrow - November 29 - until Thursday there will be no service on the entire DLR network after 11.30pm each day.

From Sunday to Thursday, there will be travel disruptions from Hackney Downs to Chingford after 10.45pm and a reduced service between Gospel Oak and Barking.