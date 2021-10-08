Road and rail travel news for Hackney and Islington

Published: 3:45 PM October 8, 2021

Here's the latest travel news for Hackney and Islington for the week beginning October 11.

Rail

There are only a few closures across the London transport system this week. On the London Overground, service on the Camden Road to Willesden Junction line will be disrupted after 11.45pm on Monday (October 11), Wednesday (October 13) and Thursday (October 14).

Wembley Park to Northwood and Uxbridge will be closed on the Metropolitan Line over the weekend (October 16 and 17).

Road

Hackney

A diversion is affecting East Cross Route in and around Hackney Wick and a road closure on the route will likely cause delays on October 13-14.

Road closures will also effect Coopersale Road from October 9-24, Skipworth Road from Monday to December 22, Victoria Park Road from Monday to December 22, Ashwin Street until October 15 and Drysdale Street on October 15.

There will be a lane closure on Stoke Newington High Street until October 13 that may impact journeys as well as traffic control at St Mark's Rise on October 14 from 8am to 3pm.

Ravey Street will be disrupted until November 5 along with Great Easter Street from October 16-24 and New North Road on October14 from 8am to 3pm.

Water works will see a road closure on Church Walk from Monday to Thursday as well as disruption on Springpark Drive from October 11-15.

There will also be roadworks on Green Lanes until October 13, traffic control on Lordship Road until October 31 and a road closure on Finsbury Park Road until March next year.

Islington

Traffic control may disrupt travel on Wilson Street on Monday and Tuesday this week and there may be more traffic on and around Lamb's Buildings due to a road closure from October 16-17.

Road closures may also affect travel on Ebor Street until November 17, Earlstroke Street on October 14, Vine Street Bridge until December 10, Farringdon Lane until October 22, Margery Street until October 24 and St John Street until October 13 and Muriel Street on October 13.

A road closure on Macclesfield Road will end on Monday morning and an ongoing lane closure on Farringdon Road will likely disrupt journeys until March next year.

Traffic control on York Way may mean more traffic until November 12. There will also be disruptions on Lofting Road until October 12, Liverpool Road until October 19, Offord Road from October 15-22, Orleston Road until Monday night, Liberia Road until October 13 and Calabria Road until October 13.

There will be more road closures on Westbourne Road on October 15, Grosvenor Avenue until October 11, Yerbury Road until October 14, Mercers Road until October 14, Andover Road until October 24, Tollington Park until October 24 and on Tollington Way until October 24.

Traffic control will also affect Mackenzie Road from October 12-19, St Paul's Road on October 16, Battledean Road until October 15, Ronald's Road until October 14, Framfield Road throughout the work week, Carleton Road from October 13-18, St Thomas's Road until Monday, Seven Sisters Road from October 15-18 and Riversdale Road on Monday and Tuesday.

A Camden Lane lane closure may also cause disruption.



