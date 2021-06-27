Published: 6:00 AM June 27, 2021

Multiple track closures will affect travel around Newham, Islington and Hackney on the weekend. - Credit: Transport for London

Here is a round up of some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in Hackney, Islington and Newham this upcoming week, from Monday (June 28).

Rail

There are significant disruptions on the weekend (July 3 to 4).

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no service on the entire Hammersmith and City line, stops between Tower Hill to Barking will not be running on the District Line and service on the Metropolitan Line between Aldgate and Harrow-on-the-Hill will be suspended.

On the overground this coming weekend, track closures include: Highbury and Islington to Shadwell, Surrey Quays to New Cross, Gospel Oak to Barking, Hackney Downs to Enfield Town and Cheshunt via Seven Sisters, all day Saturday and after 10.15 on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

On Sunday, there will also be closures from Surrey Quays to Clapham Junction, Liverpool Street to Enfield Town, Cheshunt (via Seven Sisters) and Chingford until 10.15am.

The Emirates Air Line will not be running after 5pm on Monday, June 28.

On the road:

Hackney

Roadworks are on Seven Sisters Road construction zone on the A503. Traffic can be expected on Seven Sisters Road near the junction with Medina Road will be delayed due to Thames Water works. Lane restrictions northbound between Medina Road and Yonge Park will be in place until July 2.

There will be a road closure on Lordship Road in Woodberry Grove until July 9.

Shoreditch High Street (A10) is closed in both directions between Holywell Lane and New Yards Inn for construction works.

A contraflow system is in operation reducing the width of the carriageway in both directions during works related to the Shoreditch Village development until June 29, affecting New Inn Yard, Old Nichol Street and Redchurch Street.

TfL works at Old Street Junction will cause delays in all directions as a new road layout is implemented to make the roundabout more pedestrian and cycle-friendly. The work should be finished by autumn 2022.

Stoke Newington High Street (A10) is closed in both directions at the junction of Rectory Road. Temporary signals and lane restrictions will be in place during traffic signal upgrade works until July 9.

In Hackney there are roadworks in progress on Aden Grove until July 1, on Albion Drive until Tuesday and on Amhurst Road from June 30 to July 7.

On Amhurst road, work on its footway ends on Monday and mains replacement works on Anderson Road will commence on July 4 and end on July 7.

Footway material on Anton Street and new granite kerbs are being installed with work set to end next Thursday, July 1.

There may be traffic disruptions on Ardleigh Road until July 7, on Ashwin Street until August 31.

Islington

Remedial works are taking place in Islington on All Saints Street from June 29 to 30 and work to repair electricity cables on Alwyne Villas will end on Tuesday.

There may be disruptions on Amwell Street from July 4 to 8, on Andover Road from June 28 to 29, on Arlington Avenue until July 1.

Works to fit fibre broadband will be happening on Arran Walk from July 4 to15 and Arundel Square from July 1to14.

Road works are also planned on Ashby Grove from July 4 to 15.

Newham

Road works are in progress on Barking Road until July 8 and on Atlantis Avenue in Beckton until July 1.

There may be disruption on Ashley Road in Forest Gate from June 28 to June 30, on Armada Way until July 1, on Andrewes Gardens from June 27 to 28 and on Altmore Avenue in East Ham from June 27 to 28.

New water supply will be installed on Alnwick Road July 1to 7 and may be disruptions on Alexandra Street in Canningtown on June 30.



