Which Underground lines are affected today
- Credit: Archant
The Victoria, Central, Northern, Jubilee and Piccadilly lines will all be affected today (Friday, November 26) due to strike action.
RMT has called on its members to not clock on from 4.30am and Transport for London has warned of 'severe disruption' on the above lines with little to no service in some places.
There is also no service on the Waterloo and City line while the Docklands Light Railway will close an hour earlier than usual at 11.30pm.
There could be further strikes tomorrow (Saturday).
Bakerloo, Circle, District, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines are operating as normal, but are busier. The same is true for all national rail, TFL rail and Overground services.
The RMT has called the strike in protest against the Night Tube - which the union has said will wreck the 'work life balance' of its members.
Nick Dent, a spokesman for the Underground, has told media: "This review can only be successful if the RMT agrees to meet us for talks and withdraws its proposed action so we can all see how these changes will work in practice."
