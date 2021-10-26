Hackney leaders welcome Mayor Khan's ULEZ expansion

Published: 9:51 AM October 26, 2021

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (centre) and Cllr Mete Coban met at Olympic Park in Hackney to mark the extension of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). - Credit: Hackney Council

Hackney's mayor was pleased to welcome the Mayor of London to the borough yesterday to mark the expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ).

Hackney mayor Philip Glanville stated how the council has "lobbied hard" in the past for the ULEZ to be expanded to cover the whole of the borough.

"So we were really pleased the Mayor of London came to east London to mark its launch today (October 25)."

The expansion means vehicles which do not meet strict emissions standards will have to pay a £12.50 charge to drive inside the north and south circular.

“Already in central London, ULEZ has seen significant reductions in nitrogen dioxide emissions, which we hope is replicated in all parts of the borough, helping to tackle London’s pollution crisis," the Mayor added.

The ULEZ aims to reduce pollution in many areas across London. - Credit: Hackney Council

Hackney's Mayor and portfolio holder for transport Cllr Mete Coban welcomed London's mayor Sadiq Khan to Olympic Park.

They also showcased the council's cargo bike hire scheme, which aims to help residents ferry goods around without the need for a car.

Mayor Khan, said it was a "landmark day" for the city, adding: "I pledged to be the greenest mayor London’s ever had and I am incredibly proud that expanding the ULEZ today will clean up London’s toxic air pollution and help tackle the global climate emergency by reducing emissions."

He said the move was about "social justice" as pollution "hits the poorest Londoners, who are least likely to own a car, the hardest."

Hackney's mayor showing off a cargo bike which is part of a cross-borough scheme to help people reduce car use. - Credit: Hackney Council

Mayor Khan said: "I will not stand by while pollution leads to 4,000 Londoners dying early each year and our children growing up with stunted lungs."

Cllr Coban added: “Alongside stricter emissions standards, we’re really proud to be working closely with Transport for London (TfL) on our plans to rebuild a greener Hackney after the pandemic, with tens of new School Streets and low traffic neighbourhoods supporting people to switch from cars to walking, cycling and public transport.”

Find out more about the ULEZ at tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/ultra-low-emission-zone