Planned roadworks and railway disruptions in Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham and Islington from April 16-22 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Will you be travelling in and around Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and railway disruptions affecting those areas, starting from tomorrow (Saturday, April 16).

Rail

Planned closures on the District line will disrupt journeys from Tower Hill to West Ham until Monday (April 18).

There will also be no service on the entire Hammersmith and City line until the same date.

On Sunday, services from Liverpool Street to Enfield Town, Chestnut and Chingford will not run until 10.15am - and there will be no service from Euston to Kilburn High Road.

Between Monday and Thursday, Overground services from Hackney Downs to Enfield Town and Chestnut will stop running after 10.45pm.

Road

Islington

Traffic control measures will continue to disrupt journeys on Islington High Street until Monday (April 18).

Elsewhere, there may be delays on Hornsey Road until April 29, and on City Road and Goswell Road until May 13.

Roadworks are likely to cause delays on Farringdon Road until next Saturday (April 23).

Delays are likely to continue on Liverpool Road until May 2 while a road closure remains in place on Wallace Road until May 8.

Hackney

Lane closures will disrupt journeys on the these streets across the following dates:

Dalston Lane until April 19

Graham Road: April 21-27

Kingsland Road: April 20-21

Old Street and Curtain Road: April 19-21

Well Street: April 20-26

Separately, delays are likely on Shepherdess Walk next Wednesday and Thursday - April 20 and 21 - and on Dalston Lane until May 3.

In Stamford Hill, roadworks will continue on Darenth Road until April 27.

The road closure impacting journeys on Downs Road will be lifted tomorrow (April 16).

Tower Hamlets

Delays are likely due to road closures on Brick Lane and Fleur De Lis Street until April 23.

A lane closure on the Tower Bridge Approach could impact traffic until April 27.

There will also be some carriageway incursion on Mansell Street up until the same date.

Due to The Lost Mile event at Tobacco Dock, there will be a diversion in place on Pennington Street over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Roadworks will be taking place on Fairfield Road from April 19-24.

Traffic delays are also likely on Old Bethnal Green Road next Monday and Tuesday (April 18/19).

A crane operation may also impact journeys on Marsh Wall tomorrow and Sunday, while traffic control measures will be in place on Commercial Road from April 19-29.

Newham

A road closure on Stephenson Street means a diversion will be in place until Monday (April 18).

Elsewhere, a lane closure on High Street in Stratford will continue to cause delays until June 30.

Additional roadworks on the Silvertown Tunnel will also cause disruption on North Woolwich Road and Silvertown Way until September.

A diversion route will be set up on Wanton Road due to a national bridge inspection taking place from April 20-22.

Finally, a southbound diversion route has been set up on Brydges Road - via Henniker Road - due to roadworks being undertaken.