Woodberry Grove traffic filter and School Street planned for the summer

Published: 5:24 PM May 28, 2021

Plans to introduce a School Street and traffic filter on Woodberry Grove could see more U-turns, a Woodberry Down resident worries.

The low traffic measures in Woodberry Down are being introduced in June, in a bid to help children walk and cycle to school, and to improve road safety and air quality, as well as to reduce the high levels of through-traffic on the neighbourhood street.

Resident Beverley Morris voiced concerns over the plans, saying: "I presume this now means that more cars will just do a U-turn in Green Lanes as there is no righthand turn onto Seven Sisters Road.

"Cars turn right on to Woodberry Grove so that they can turn left at the traffic lights to get to Seven Sisters Road."

She says the traffic filter will mean drivers will have to wait until they reach the Salisbury Hotel at St Ann's Road to get to Seven Sisters Road towards Tottenham.

The resident added: "[That] would increase traffic along Green Lanes going towards Wood Green, it would also increase pollution levels."

But Hackney's environment chief, Cllr Mete Coban, says drivers will still be able to travel towards Tottenham via other routes, including Lordship Park and St Ann's Road.

The councillor said: "While this journey time may be slightly longer, we hope making streets safer for walking and cycling means that more people take journeys like this on public transport, on foot or by bike, which is better for health, helps to improve air quality and helps rebuild a greener Hackney for everyone."

Despite some residents' concerns LTNs are causing more pollution and more congestion on Hackney's roads, an initial analysis of traffic counts around London Fields LTN has shown early signs of traffic reduction, with traffic down in the neighbourhood and on boundary main roads.

Traffic inside London Fields LTN was down by an average of 44 per cent, with traffic on boundary roads around the LTN also down by 21pc.

However, Laurel Street and Forest Road saw increases in traffic, of 34 and 36pc respectively.

The analysis uses traffic counts taken during November's lockdown in 2020.

The council will be repeating traffic monitoring of its low traffic neighbourhoods during the early summer.

Residents can have their say on low traffic schemes at rebuildingagreenerhackney.commonplace.is/ or by writing for free to the council at 'Freepost Streetscene'.